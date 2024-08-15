Trippy-Looking Zelda-Like Arriving On PS Plus Day One

The Plucky Squire immediately captured a lot of attention thanks to the way it mixed 2D art and gameplay with 3D action and models. Now this much-hyped and highly anticipated Zelda-like indie game is set to arrive in September. And it lands on PS Plus as a day-one release.

Announced back in 2022, The Plucky Squire tells the tale of a uh, well, plucky little squire who has to save his world from the evil Humgrump. To do so, you’ll need to fight enemies and solve puzzles across 2D and 3D levels that are interconnected, allowing you to hop between them seamlessly. It’s this ability to hop between dimensions that caught my attention when the game was first announced two years ago with a 2023 release date. That didn’t happen, but now we have a new launch date and a fancy new trailer, too.

As announced in an August 15 PlayStation Blog post, Plucky Squire is set to arrive on September 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

All Possible Futures/ Devolver Digital / PlayStation

PlayStation also announced that The Plucky Squire will be available on day one to all PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. (That leaves out folks who are subscribed to the base-level Essential tier.) It’s an interesting move and one which Sony hasn’t done all that often in the last few years. Day one indie darlings tend to launch on Game Pass, but the times they are a changin’ and Plucky Squire will be a PS Plus freebie instead.

September is set to be a banger month for PS5 owners who love colorful and fun platformers. Astro Bot, the next wonderful-looking platformer from Team Asobi, is launching on September 6 as a PS5 exclusive. And then a week and a half later, Plucky Squire arrives on PS5 (and other platforms, too.)

Two zany and vibrant games starring cute heroes launching in the same month? I’m not complaining!

