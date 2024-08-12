Two New Halloween Games Announced, John Carpenter ‘Intimately Involved’

John Carpenter’s horror classic Halloweenpractically invented the slasher film genre when it was released in 1978. And now the master of horror is returning to the franchise once more with the announcement of two new video games based on Carptenter’s Halloween series.

The original Halloween was released nearly 45 years ago and is still one of the most popular and influential horror films ever released. But weirdly, while its central killer, The Shape aka Michael Myers, has appeared in numerous video games like Fortnite and Dead By Daylight, the franchise has not had a video game adaptation in a long time. In fact, 1983’s Halloween on the Atari 2600was the first and last official game based on the slasher series ever released. Now, decades later, not one but two new Halloween video game projects have been announced.

As first reported by IGN on August 12, Boss Team Games is developing two separate video games based on the original 1978 Halloween film. We don’t know much about what these games are or how they will play, but both projects are being developed with input from the film franchise’s producers. One of the games is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and will include direct input from Carpenter himself.

“As a huge gamer myself, I’m thrilled to help bring Michael Myers to life again in this game,” said Carpenter in a press release. “My hope is to scare you silly.” Reportedly, the director will be “intimately involved” with the developers working on the game.

“Everyone at Boss Team Games are huge fans of horror and Halloween obviously holds a special place in the hearts of all horror fans,” said Boss Team Games CEO Steve Harris.

“Getting to work with iconic characters like Michael Myers and build on John Carpenter’s original vision is literally a dream come true. Everyone at Boss Team is thrilled and honored to be working with Malek Akkad and John Carpenter to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience that fans of the movie and video games will love.”

Meanwhile, in other John Carpenter video game news, the director is involved with the upcoming zombie co-op FPS Toxic Commando, which looks cool but might be cursed to endlessly be compared to Left 4 Dead. The game was announced last year at Summer Game Fest and is still scheduled to launch later this year, but I’m not sure about that. Speaking of release dates, no release date or window was given for either recently announced Halloween game.

