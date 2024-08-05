We Got Our First Look At The Next Game Of Thrones Show

If you were worried that last night’s season finale of House of the Dragon would leave a giant Game of Thrones-shaped hole in your life, have no fear. We got a brief teaser for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a spin-off series based on the Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas by George R. R. Martin, and confirmation that the show will air sometime next year.

Meet Dunk and Egg. A sneak peek of the @HBO Original Series #AKnightOfTheSevenKingdoms, coming in 2025 to Max. pic.twitter.com/n3GrJShydY — Max (@StreamOnMax) August 5, 2024

The teaser isn’t much, just a few seconds of footage showing Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall, who along with Aegon V Targaryen (played by Dexter Sol Ansell), are the duo known in this universe as Dunk and Egg. In the novellas, set 90 years before the events of the original Game of Thrones series and the core books, Dunk adopts the armor of the knight he squires for after he dies, and heads to tournament in hopes of winning gold. He names himself “Ser Duncan the Tall,” and gets himself a young squire along the way: Aegon V Targaryen, known as “Egg” due to his bald head.

The unlikely duo climb the ladder of legendary knighthood in the Seven Kingdoms, starting with this first tournament that is a series of mishaps, misunderstandings, and, of course, bloody deaths.

The brief teaser for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms suggests the series will lean a bit more comedic and hopeful than other Game of Thrones media, though I’m sure you can still expect violence and betrayals. Tales of Dunk and Egg weaves a much more optimistic story than the dark nihilism of Martin’s other works, so this may be a bit of a palate cleanser after the dreary ending of Game of Thrones and the depressing events of this last season of House of the Dragon.

A Knight of Seven Kingdoms will premiere on Max sometime in 2025.