What Are Final Fantasy XIV’s Daily Roulettes?

An MMO wouldn’t be complete without a generous dose of grinding, and while this is true for Final Fantasy XIV, Square Enix’s online game eases the pain slightly by adding Daily Roulettes. These missions help more efficiently procure some of the different resources in the game. This guide will help explain what Daily Roulettes are, as well as how they should be used.

What are Daily Roulettes?

Daily Roulettes are a matchmaking option FFXIV offers to allow you to grind out different resources such as EXP, Gil or other currencies. The idea behind them is that you select the type of Roulette you wish to join based on the rewards you want, and the game will put you in a randomized Duty, which are FFXIV’s version of missions. Most Roulettes also specify which type of content you will encounter, so it can also be used if you are in the mood for say a boss battle, but not sure which one to do.

Roulettes are a great way to complete whatever goal you are currently working for in FFXIV. You will receive bonuses for finishing multiple categories of Roulettes a day, but only if it was the first time that type was completed in that period. For example, if you run through the “Leveling” and “Main Scenario” Roulettes on the same day, you would get an EXP and Gil bonus for both of them, as well as Seals for “Leveling” and Tomestones of Poetics for “Main Scenario,” but if you ran “Leveling” twice in the same period, you would only receive the bonuses for your first completion until they reset. In order to maximize your time, you should be completing different Roulettes to capitalize on all the rewards instead of just playing through the same one.

Your Daily Roulettes can be found by navigating to the “Duty” Option of the Main Menu and then selecting the “Duty Finder” Option. From there, it will be the leftmost option, signified by the question mark icon.

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

How to Unlock Daily Roulettes

Since there are many different types of Roulettes, they are unlocked in many different ways. Generally, you will unlock them as you play through the Main Storyline or reach certain milestones. One of the first Roulettes you will unlock is the “Leveling” option as all you have to do is complete the second and third dungeons. However, others like the “Expert” Roulette require you to reach level 90. The best advice is to just keep working through the main story and complete any optional dungeons you come across, as this will provide access to a bulk of the Roulette options.

Types of Roulettes

Given the large number of options in the Roulette Menu, it can be a little overwhelming, here are all the different types as well as the bonuses they give:

Expert

This option will put you in the newest dungeons FFXIV has to offer so it is updated alongside the game. Currently, it contains Duties from the newest expansion Dawntrail, and provides Tomestones of Aethestics and Heliometry, two of the newest currencies in the game which can be used to buy Neo Kingdom and Quetzalli Gear. It also rewards you with Gil and EXP. Note that you can only receive the two types of Tomestones once you reach level 100.

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

High Level Dungeons

You’ll unlock this category at level 50. This allows you to enter any level 50 dungeon you have access to. This category will also add new tiers for every ten levels you gain until you reach level 90. Rewards for these roulettes include Tomestones of Poetics, and Aesthetics as well as Gil and EXP. Note that unlike Aesthetics and Heliometry, Tomestones of Poetics can be received once you reach level 50.

Leveling

The Leveling Roulette will have you play through a random dungeon or trial (i.e. boss battle), however it will only be one that you have previously unlocked. The great thing about this roulette is that even though you will most likely be synced to a lower level to complete the duty, you will receive bonuses based on the difference between your synced level and actual level. For example, if you are Level 90 and doing a level 50 dungeon, you will receive better rewards than someone who is Level 60 running the same instance, which encourages a playthrough no matter your level. Leveling Roulettes provide EXP, Gil and Grand Company Seals upon completion so it is a great option to level up a secondary Job or your GC rank.

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Trials

These Roulettes will place you in FFXIV’s version of Boss Battles. As you progress through the game and conquer these fights, they will be added to the Duty Roulette. Rewards include Aesthetics, Heliometries, EXP and some of the largest quantities of Gil the Roulettes offer.

Main Scenario

Currently, the Main Scenario Roulette has you play through one of three Duties which are the final Main Scenario Quests from the launch version of the base game, A Realm Reborn. As such, it will either be one of the two dungeons or a boss battle. These are a little longer missions, so they are not the most efficient method of grinding out EXP or Gil, but they also provide a healthy amount of Poetics which can be used to buy the Ironworks Armor—one of the best armors for you if your character is between Level 50 and 60.

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Guildhests

This Roulette will place you in a random Guildhest and is unlocked once you have completed two different instances of this content type. Guildhests are some of the first content you will unlock in FFXIV, so they don’t provide bonuses as large as some of the other Roulette options, but they are good for new players learning how their class works in the confines of a party. Guildhest Roulettes provide EXP, Gil and Grand Company Seals upon completion.

Alliance Raids

These are the big ones. Alliance Raids are some of the most intense content in Final Fantasy XIV and will place you in a 24-person raid. This Roulette option is available after you unlock two of these Raids. Depending on your level, rewards include any of the types of Tomestones (Poetics, Aesthetics and Heliometry) as well as EXP and Gil.

Normal Raids

These are the small ones. Normal Raids are like Alliance raids only one-third the size (that means eight players). Rewards are the same as their larger brethren, though the quantity of Tomestones received is slightly smaller given the less strenuous nature.

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Mentor

Mentor Roulettes should not be confused with Final Fantasy XIV’s mentor system, which encourages longtime players to help out newer ones. The Roulette will place you in an instance that has been waiting the longest, usually some of the more unpopular content. However, to be eligible you need to be experienced with the game, as it requires you to be level 100 and have an armor level of 685. On completion, Mentor Roulettes reward you with Aesthetics, Heliometries EXP and Gil.

Frontline

Frontline is FFXVI’s PvP mode, so this option is basically just a bonus for completing a round every day. To make it even simpler, there is only one Frontline map per day, so this Roulette is really just to get full queues for those interested in going head to head with other players. After you complete a Frontline match, you will be rewarded with Aesthetics and Heliometries.

Daily Roulettes are a great way to take some of the grind out of Final Fantasy XIV. Given the numerous options available, you’re sure to find the perfect roulette to help you reach your current goals, whether that is getting a fantastic piece of end-game armor, or leveling up your secondary job. They can be a little intimidating, but just look at the list of rewards each one provides and pick the option that sounds the most enticing, then see what FFXIV is going to throw at you today!

.