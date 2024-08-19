What You Need To Know About Armor Sets In 7 Days To Die

When you first start your zombie survival adventure in 7 Days to Die, you’re immediately dumped into a massive game world. You have an objective—to find the nearest trader—but otherwise, you’re flying solo. It’s challenging, with terror around each corner, and if you’re caught unaware a single zombie can end your run. But with the right armor sets, you’ll survive!

Here is what you need to know about armor in 7 Days to Die!

How to craft armor sets

Don’t expect to craft many of the game’s armor sets straight away. They’re expensive and require loads of resources, various workbenches, and time. Your first set, the Primitive Armor Set, you can craft directly from your inventory system with a handful of resources. It’s adequate, but you’ll want to upgrade quickly.

Once you progress deeper into the game, you require a Workbench and Forge to smelt iron ore into forged iron, which is a key component of many armor sets. But for that, you must first track down iron deposits, which typically spawn underground. If you can find a mine POI, you’ll have much better luck. But you can also dig deep into the ground with a shovel in the hopes of finding a small deposit.

On top of resources like iron, many armor sets also require Armor Crafting Kits, which you can find in high-value loot containers and as quest rewards for the traders.

Types of armor in the game

In total, 7 Days to Die features 16 unique armor sets, with the majority offering a set bonus that boosts your stats and abilities for wearing every piece. These armor sets fall under four categories: Primitive Armor, Light Armor, Medium Armor, and Heavy Armor.

In the early game, you’ll likely rock the Primitive Armor. It’s the most cost-effective to craft, but it’s also the only armor set in the game that doesn’t offer a bonus. The whole set includes the Primitive Hood, Primitive Outfit, Primitive Gloves, and Primitive Shoes. It’s the absolute basics, but they’ll help keep you alive.

You’ll want to progress to a better suit of armor quickly, though.

Light Armor Sets

Medium Armor Sets

Heavy Armor Sets

Unless you enjoy allowing zombies to munch on your bare skin, you’ll want to prioritize crafting armor sets in 7 Days to Die. A basic weapon, early-game armor, and a few medical aid items will see you through your first few days, likely through the first Blood Moon, but not much further than that.

