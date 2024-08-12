Where To Find Astro’s Playroom’s Special Gran Turismo Bot

Astro’s Playroom has added its third Special Bot since it began counting down to Astro’s return in his upcoming full-length adventure, the aptly titled Astro Bot. This latest bot pays homage to Sony’s long-running racing sim franchise Gran Turismo.

This new addition follows two previous newbots, Selene from Returnal and a Hunter from Bloodborne, which also require you to complete cryptic puzzles in their respective levels.

When you’re ready to track down this third Special Bot in Astro’s Playroom, check out the steps below.

Where to find the Special Bot in Cooling Springs

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

When arriving at the very beginning of the Cooling Springs stage, go down the slide ahead of you to reach the beach. To find the Gran Turismo Special Bot, you’ll need to make it appear by stepping on four new stars located around the beach. You’ll need to step on these in a specific order, so follow the exact steps below:

Star 1: From where you drop from the slide, walk over to the pier on your right and step on the first star directly beneath it.

Star 2: Now run to the left side of the stage to find the second star in the water, just past the deck with the umbrellas.

Star 3: Return to the right side of the beach to find the third star beside a palm tree near some enemies and a sand castle.

Star 4: Lastly, make your way once again to the left side of the area and hug the wall here to find the fourth star in the water at the end of the path.

With all four stars stepped on, you’ll finally meet the Gran Turismo Special Bot. However, you’ll need to solve his puzzle to unlock him.

How to solve the Special Bot’s puzzle

The Gran Turismo Special Bot’s glass container will have some directions printed beneath it hinting at how to solve the upcoming puzzle. But don’t worry—we’ll have the exact inputs listed for you below.

Hug the wall on the right side of the beach to find a blue shell you can punch to uncover a racing wheel. With it uncovered, stand on it and open your fast travel menu.

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

With the fast travel menu open, use the D-Pad to move around the map in the following order:

Up

Left

Down

Down

Left

Down

Down

Right

Up

Right

Down

Right

Up

Up

Right

Up

Left

Left

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

If you’ve followed these directions perfectly, you’ll complete the puzzle and unlock the Gran Turismo Special Bot from his container. Great work, Astro!

