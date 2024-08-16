Where To Find Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree’s Chilling Perfume Bottle

The Chilling Perfume Bottle is a Perfume weapon found only in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. This weapon is great for Dexterity/Intelligence hybrid builds, as it can deal icy damage in a wide area while building up Frostbite on any baddies caught in the mist. If that’s up your alley, you won’t want to miss out on this frosty option.

Here’s what you need to know about the Chilling Perfume Bottle and where to find it.

Chilling Perfume Bottle stats and features

The Chilling Perfume Bottle has a weight of 1.0 and requires the following stats to wield:

STR: 3

DEX: 13

INT: 13

The weapon comes equipped with Ash of War: Kick. This Ash of War does exactly what you’d expect by letting you kick away smaller foes to put some distance between the two of you. Additionally, it can be used to break the stance of shielded enemies.

The Chilling Perfume Bottle can be upgraded to +25 with standard Smithing Stones.

Chilling Perfume Bottle item description

The Chilling Perfume Bottle’s item description reads:

“Perfume bottle remade into a weapon by perfumers of the realm of shadow. Attacks release perfumed powder, producing an icy chill.

From time to time, perfumers set out on journeys to pursue new aromatics and flower gardens.”

Where to find the Chilling Perfume Bottle

You can find the Chilling Perfume Bottle in the Lamenter’s Gaol dungeon, which is located in the southern part of the Charo’s Hidden Grave region.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Inside Lamenter’s Gaol, proceed down the icy cavern and take a left just before the closed gate ahead. Defeat the enemy here, then veer left. Stop just before you emerge into a larger, open area with a bridge, instead taking the door on your right. Here, defeat a few foes and grab the Gaol Upper Level Key from the chest.

Return to the closed gate near the beginning of the dungeon and use the Gaol Upper Level Key to open it. Behind the gate is a ladder, so take it down to the lower floor.

Beware of enemies in this ice covered room as you make your way to the door on the right. You’ll find the Chilling Perfume Bottle on a corpse in this room, finally granting you the ability to spray icy mist on anything that stands between you and victory.

.