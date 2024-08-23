Where To Find Essential Antibiotics In 7 Days To Die

When you load into your first world, there’s a chance you could spawn already infected. It’s a kick straight in the butt, as you’re now forced to trudge onward in search of medication. Otherwise, you risk your survival run not featuring an enormous amount of surviving. 7 Days to Die is an unforgiving game, despite its outward appearance, and you’re liable to succumb to the infection without a bit of know-how.

First and foremost, you must find Antibiotics. They’re a crucial aid item capable of fighting infection and preventing zombification. If you want to live, you’ll listen to us!

Here is where to get Antibiotics in 7 Days to Die!

Where to find antibiotics

When you first start playing, you won’t have the knowledge to craft Antibiotics—that will come later as you progress. For now, you’re stuck tracking down Medicine Cabinets, Supply Crates, and Pill Cases. You can find these at various points of interest, with Pill Cases commonly spawning inside Pop-N-Pills. As for Medicine Cabinets, they spawn inside residential homes or hospitals. Lastly, Supply Crates drop via aircraft every one, three or seven days, depending on your game’s settings.

I’ve had the most luck finding Antibiotics in Medicine Cabinets. You should spawn near a house or two, and if you’re lucky, there’s an RV parked somewhere in the woods nearby. There’s a slight chance the RV’s bathroom Medicine Cabinet spawns Antibiotics.

But be wary: residential homes in v1.0 tend to spawn many zombies. You’ll open the front door expecting an easy loot run, only to find a small horde waiting for you!

How to craft antibiotics

As you progress through the game, you’ll find it’s sometimes easier to craft necessary items instead of scouring the game world. Of course, so long as your skill is high enough, you can craft Antibiotics at a Campfire or Chemistry Station. Here’s what you need to craft using the Campfire:

x4 Old Sham Sandwich

x3 Nitrate Powder

x1 Water

Medical Journal 60/75

Campfire

Beaker

And for crafting with the Chemistry Station:

x1 Old Sham Sandwich

x1 Nitrate Powder

x1 Water

Medical Journal 60/75

Chemistry Station

As you can see, it’s far more efficient and cost-effective to use a Chemistry Station. You can craft one yourself or find one at the Pop-N-Pills in Perishton, the top floor of the hospital in Diersville, or the Strip Club in West Navezgane.

With a steady supply of Antibiotics, you shouldn’t have to worry about a zombie bite ever again. Of course, too many bites in 7 Days to Die is a death sentence, so you should still avoid them!

