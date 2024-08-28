Where To Find Every Essential NPC In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

While most of your focus during a battle royale will be on killing other real-world players before they kill you, NPCs can be found throughout Fortnite’s map. The latest season has 11 different characters you can talk to, and each one offers something a little bit different. Some will offer to sell you items, while others can be hired to help you win a game. This guide will detail everything you need to know about the current crop of NPCs, featuring many from the Marvel universe, including where to find them and what goodies they offer.

Captain Jones



Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

Captain Jones is located at a warehouse southeast of The Raft and northwest of Nitrodrome. Here are the goodies that he has to offer:

Heal

Monarch Pistol (300 Gold)

Captain America’s Shield (300 Gold)

Talk

Peelverine



Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

To find Peelverine, the ridiculous mix of Peely and Wolverine, head over to the Restored Reels. Below is a list of everything he has to offer:

Activate Rift (250 Gold)

Heal

Talk

War Machine



Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

You’ll need to go to the railroad station at Doom’s Court to find Marvels’ War Machine. Below is everything he has to offer:

Shield Bubble Jr. (120 Gold)

Combat Assault Rifle (300 Gold)

Talk

Centurion



Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

He can be found at the northernmost point on the map of the mini island. Here is everything you can purchase from him:

Monarch Pistol (300 Gold)

Striker Burst Rifle (300 Gold)

Hire (200 Gold)

Rust

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

Rust can be found in an uncharted area of the map. He’s located at a red unmarked house northwest of Stand Steppes. Here is what you can get from him:

Shockwave Grenade (100 Gold)

Sovereign Shotgun (300 Gold)

Talk

Peabody



Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

Reliable Peabody is in the same spot as last season. He can be found at the gas tation south of the Nitrodrome. Here are the items you can purchase from him:

Shield Bubble Jr. (120 Gold)

Hammer Pump Shotgun (300 Gold)

Ruckus



Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

To find Ruckus, you’ll need to go to the port south of Brawler’s Battleground in the wasteland. When you find him, you can get the following items:

Hammer Pump Shotgun (300 Gold)

Hire Ruckus (200 Gold)

Talk

Artemis



Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

Like last season, Artemis can be found at the railroad station north of Grim Gate. Here is everything you can get from her:

Combat Assault Rifle (300 Gold)

Hire (200 Gold)

Talk

Nisha



Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

To find season 1’s Nisha, go to the train station near Sandy Steppes. You’ll be able to purchase the following items from her:

Flowberry Fizz (100 Gold)

Combat Assault Rifle (300 Gold)

Talk

Heroic Hope



Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

Heroic Hope Can be found at the house closest to the train station at Sandy Steppes. She’ll always be inside the house. Here are the items you can purchase from her:

Monarch Pistol (300 Gold)

Striker Burst Rifle (300 Gold)

Talk

Brite Raider

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

To find Brite Raider, go to the pier closest to Brutal Beachhead. When you get there, you’ll find her hanging out. Below is a list of everything she has to offer:

Duel Micro SMGs (300 Gold)

Shockwave Grenade (100 Gold)

Talk

There you have it: where every NPC is located, alongside everything they offer. Hopefully, this will help you earn your next victory royale, and prove useful when it comes to each week’s more specific tasks.

