Where to Find Once Human’s Elusive Junkyard Mystical Crate

Each time you encounter a new point of interest in Once Human, you are provided with a set of cookie-cutter objectives to help you navigate your way around the location. You’ll kill a specific number of enemies, hunt the most challenging foe in the area, loot weapon and armor cases, and track down the Mystical Crate. You’ll want to prioritize the latter, as it provides the best loot in the game.

But there’s one point of interest, Junkyard, that’s offering a bit more of a challenge to players. It’s not that it’s an overly difficult location, with just a handful of Rosetta soldiers guarding the train depot in the center. They’re easily dispatched with a high-rate-of-fire weapon, like a submachine gun. It’s finding the mystical crate in Junkyard that’s stumping everyone!

Where to find the Junkyard Mystical Crate

Screenshot: Starry Studio / Kotaku

Once you arrive at Junkyard, you’ve likely approached from the north. But no matter which way you enter, your goal is the train depot along the compound’s western wall. Inside, you’ll find six or so Rosetta mercenaries guarding the center platform. You’ll want to dispatch them first, because to reach the Mystical Crate you’ll need to perform a few parkour maneuvers to reach the rafters above.

An open train car is connected to the center platform. You must walk inside, climb atop the crate against the wall, and scramble up onto the walkway above. Once you’re on the metal walkway, navigate to the northwest corner of the room, where you’ll spot a red cargo train car with its back hatch open. Carefully walk across the metal beam over the open container. Once you’re directly above, jump down inside.

Screenshot: Starry Studio / Kotaku

You’ll immediately spot Junkyard’s Mystic Crate inside this train car. It’s glowing red, with black growths connecting either side. Go ahead and loot your rewards!

Once Human features a wide array of points of interest, Deviants such as Artisan’s Touch and Buzzy Bee, and so much equipment to sift through. The best way to navigate the extensive loot mechanics is to immerse yourself in the various zones, exploring every nook and cranny. Before long, you’ll find yourself face-to-face with the Great Ones!