Where To Find Pre-War Money In Fallout 76

While exploring Appalachia, how many genuinely care about the junk items we hoard? You may “loot all,” ignoring whatever is in the container until it’s time to scrap your junk back at C.A.M.P., but it’s rare to sit back and read through each item. But if you are looking for a specific item, such as Cloth, you’re going to want to make your looting a bit more intentional. And for Cloth, you’re gonna need some Pre-War Money.

This old currency is a tricky junk item to track down, however. Pre-War Money doesn’t grow on trees, after all! Here’s where to begin your search.

Why you need Pre-War Money

Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

While not the most useful junk item in the game, Pre-War Money does serve a specific purpose. Primarily, it’s used as scrap to obtain Cloth. You’ll require Cloth for Bulk Cloth, Unrefined Gunpowder, and Atomic Shop Apparel. Gunpowder in particular is in high demand as it becomes ballistic ammunition to fuel the rare weapons you purchase from Minerva when she appears.

But more commonly, players tend to seek out Pre-War Money due to various daily and weekly challenges. The rewards for completing said optional objectives tend to vary wildly, but they’re more often worth it than not. You could score unique cosmetics, emotes, player icons, and more from the board!

Where to find Pre-War Money

Using any sort of inner detective abilities hiding beneath the surface, we can rightfully assume that Pre-War Money in Fallout 76 spawns primarily in cash registers, long-forgotten safes, and even within the secure transport containers of Cargobots.

Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

Your best bet is to search out cash registers, which you can find in or around:

Tyler County Fairgrounds

The Giant Teapot

Wavy Willard’s Water Park

Clarksburg Shooting Club

Grafton

Sunnytop Ski Lanes

Morgantown

Slocum’s Joe

Red Rocket

Camden Park

Any type of business has the potential to spawn cash registers with Pre-War Money. As for safes, you may find the occasional floor or wall safe behind the checkout counter of a pre-war business, but residential houses tend to include them more frequently.

Events that spawn Pre-War Money

If you’d rather not wander the wasteland aimlessly searching out cash registers, you can kill two birds with one stone by participating in community events. These reward you with EXP and loot, and the following events spawn Pre-War Money that you may loot between objectives:

Collision Course

Dropped Connection

Back on the Beat

The Most Sensational Game (Expedition)

You never know when you’ll need the most seemingly useless junk items in Fallout 76, so it’s often best to keep a small stash of unscrapped junk back at your C.A.M.P. for just such an occasion. Alternatively, wander the world and explore every nook and cranny. Before long, you’ll learn which POIs prove most lucrative for loot!

.