Where To Find Shadow Of The Erdtree’s Ailment Talisman

The Ailment Talisman is a Talisman added in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. This helpful little accessory can be a real lifesaver in areas where you’re likely to become infected with deadly status effects, such as poison, scarlet rot, frostbite, and so forth.

Here’s what you need to know about the Ailment Talisman and where to find it.

Ailment Talisman stats and features

The Ailment Talisman has a weight of 0.6

This Talisman temporarily raises your resistance to the last status effect that was applied to you. For instance, if you become poisoned, it will become harder for you to become poisoned again for about two minutes. This makes it excellent in any situation dealing with status effects, but it’s particularly useful when exploring any poison water or scarlet rot area.

Ailment Talisman item description

The Ailment Talisman’s item description reads:

“A talisman depicting a soul taken by sickness. When certain ailments are triggered, this talisman grants resistance to the same ailment.

When the weak were infected with the dreaded fly sickness, they perished well before the metamorphosis could take hold.

Oddly, those who cared for the infected and made certain they were given a proper burial were never afflicted themselves.”

Where to find the Ailment Talisman

You can find the Ailment Talisman in the Abandoned Ailing Village in the northeastern section of the Gravesite Plain. This makes it accessible very early in the DLC, giving you plenty of time to use it throughout the new content as needed.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Start by walking or fast-traveling to the Greatbridge, North Site of Grace, which is located to the west of the long bridge leading into the Castle Ensis legacy dungeon.

From the Site of Grace, make your way directly north toward the village ruins ahead of you. Fight or pass by the various Pyrefly enemies lurking around, and head all the way to the top of the area near the largest building. To the right of this structure is a wooden platform overlooking the chasm below. On this platform is a corpse holding the Ailment Talisman.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

It’s great that you have a bit of extra protection after getting infected with a status effect, but it’s probably best to avoid them altogether, don’t you think? Best of luck out there!

