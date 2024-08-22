Where To Find Shadow Of The Erdtree’s Ash of War: Dryleaf Whirlwind

Ashes of War can completely alter your gameplay style in Elden Ring by providing you with unique skills and abilities you’d otherwise be without. Dryleaf Whirlwind, found only in the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, is an Ash of War that offers up a flurry of kicks to some of your Hand-to-Hand weapons, such as the Dryleaf Arts, making you feel like a true master of martial arts.

See Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree on Humble Bundle – G/O Media may get a commission

Here’s what you need to know about Ash of War: Dryleaf Whirlwind and where to find it.

Ash of War: Dryleaf Whirwind stats and features

The Ash of War: Dryleaf Whirlwind can be applied to any Hand-to-Hand weapon. When used, you’ll perform a series of kicks that can dish out some hefty damage to any foes that dare stand in your way. Additionally, these rapid kicks can build up status effects on enemies fairly quickly, especially when paired with other equipment that aids in the process.

Ash of War: Dryleaf Whirlwind item description

The Ash of War: Dryleaf Whirlwind’s item description reads:

“This Ash of War grants no affinity to an armament, but imparts the following skill:

Dryleaf Whirlwind: This skill represents the pinnacle of Dane’s footwork-based martial artistry. Rise into the air with a series of spinning kicks before crashing down with one final strike. Imbues kicking attacks with energy, increasing their range.

Usable on hand-to-hand weapons.”

Where to find Ash of War: Dryleaf Whirlwind

You can find Ash of War: Dryleaf Whirlwind in the Ancient Ruins of Rauh Ancient region. Starting from the Ruah Ancient Ruins, East Site of Grace, walk slightly northeast past a crumbled pillar.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Past the crumbled pillar, veer right into an area with large, intact pillars. Ahead of you will be an item right on the edge of the cliffside. Go pick it up to claim Ash of War: Dryleaf Whirlwind, then get out there and start kicking ass, you god of martial arts.

.