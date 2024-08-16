Where To Find Shadow Of The Erdtree’s Divine Beast Head

The Divine Beast Head is a helmet that can be found exclusively in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. This massive headpiece is a popular fashion choice for many players, and it comes with a bonus of slightly boosting your Strength and Dexterity while equipped. If you’re a fan of having a giant beast’s head atop your shoulders, then it looks like you’ve come to the right place.

Here’s what you need to know about the Divine Beast Head and where to find it.

Divine Beast Head stats and features

The Divine Beast Head has a weight of 10.6 and provides great physical protection as a result. This helm also provides a boost of four points to both your Strength and Dexterity, making it a good choice for most melee-focused characters. However, the damage negation and stat boosts come at a small cost—your flasks will suffer a reduction of 11 percent in effectiveness. While that’s not enough to make a drastic difference, it’s nevertheless worth weighing whether the tradeoff will be worth it for your build and play-style.

Divine Beast Head item description

The Divine Beast Head’s item description reads:

Ritual headwear in the form of a divine beast’s head, used to perform the lion dance. Worn by the very finest of the sculpted keepers. Alas, it no longer responds to the old woman’s earnest prayer. Divine invocation heightens intensity of the storm alongside strength and dexterity, but reduces the restorative effect of drinking from a flask of sacred tears. Focus is also troubled by wearing this headwear.

Where to find the Divine Beast Head

You can find the Divine Beast Head by defeating the Divine Beast Dancing Lion, a boss fought at the end of the Belurat, Tower Settlement legacy dungeon. The helm will be automatically granted to you upon its defeat, but taking down the hulking beast likely won’t be easy.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

If you need some help taking down this challenging boss and laying claim to its head, you can follow our Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss guide. You’ll find a list of its abilities alongside some tips for how best to approach the fight. Good luck!