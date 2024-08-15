Where To Find Shadow Of The Erdtree’s Most Fashionable Armor, Dane’s Set

Dane’s Armor Set is a full four-piece armor set that can only be found in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. This armor set is the same one worn by Dryleaf Dane himself, but you’ll need to do a bit more exploring to find your own. While Dane’s Armor Set may not provide the best protection, it’s overflowing with style, making it one of the DLC’s most sought-after armor sets.

Here’s what you need to know about Dane’s Armor Set and where to find it.

Dane’s Armor Set stats and features

Dane’s Armor Set has a total weight of 12.1 when all pieces are equipped.

This armor provides very little in the way of damage negation, so if your primary goal is to tank hits, this won’t be an appropriate set to keep equipped. However, its “badass cleric” aesthetic is sure to be enough to outweigh its reduced protection for many fashion-first players.

Where to find Dane’s Armor Set

Dane’s Armor Set will require you to visit two locations, as Dane’s Hat is obtained by Dryleaf Dane himself, while the remainder of the armor is found elsewhere.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Dryleaf Dane is found in Scadu Altus just outside the Moorth Ruins. Finishing his brief questline will provide you with both Dane’s Hat and his Dryleaf Arts weapon. Follow our Dryleaf Arts guide to get them both.

With that out of the way, your next stop will be another spot in Scadu Altus that will require a bit of cliffside maneuvering. Fast travel to the Recluses’ River Upstream Site of Grace. From the Site of Grace, continue forward along the left cliffside here, then pass over to the right cliffside when the two come close together.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

A short while later, you’ll see an area allowing you to drop down. Do so, then wrap around the mountain to the platform with all of the spectral gravestones. Descend the platforms below this one until you reach the river below. In the waterfall on your right is the rest of Dane’s Armor Set, which includes the Dryleaf Robe, Dryleaf Arm Wraps, and Dryleaf Cruissardes.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

With every piece of Dane’s Armor Set found, you can now equip it all to look every bit as cool as Dryleaf Dane. Don’t forget to equip the Dryleaf Arts weapon to fully immerse yourself in the battle monk mentality!

