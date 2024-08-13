Where To Find Vital Special Parts In Once Human

Once Human features countless resources and materials necessary for crafting and base-building, so it can feel confusing as you sort through the list. But it gets simpler once you realize that most resources are upgraded versions of previously available items from a lower-level zone. Take, for example, Special Parts in Once Human.

Special Parts are essentially an upgrade of Refined Parts. You need these electronic modules to craft late-game items, but tracking down the right pieces of junk, especially in a dangerous zone, offers unique challenges.

Here is where to get Special Parts in Once Human!

Where to find Special Parts

Special Parts won’t start dropping from junk items and enemies until you reach the game’s level 30+ zones. More specifically, you’ll want to farm Red Sands up north, or Chalk Peak. Both are dangerous zones, full of high-level enemies and significantly larger monsters than you’ve faced previously, but they’re also highly lucrative. Further, Red Sands is the only zone where you can find Gold!

Screenshot: Starry Studio / Kotaku

Depending on your level, your best bet is to visit Chalk Peak. It’s a level 32 zone, slightly more manageable than Red Sands. Once there, prioritize looting:

Bearings

Coffee Makers

CPUs

Ovens

Welding Machines

If you suspect you can find electronic components within old-world junk, go ahead and scoop it up. In Once Human, everything has a use! Bring it back to your base and stuff it into the Disassembly Bench to score Special Parts and other key crafting components.

Alternatively, you can occasionally loot Special Parts directly from a crate or container. They’re a bit rarer to find in this manner, but they’re still wholly viable if you want to scour the various buildings in Chalk Peak or Blackfell Fallen Zone.

If you opt for the looting method, keep a close eye out for junk items that glow with a golden hue. This scrap is the most valuable and worthwhile!

While Chalk Peak is an excellent resource for specific rare resources, you should primarily explore level 40+ zones to fill your stockpile back home. Before long, you’ll easily make runs in and out of Red Sands!

.