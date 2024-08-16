WWE SmackDown’s Randy Orton Played Elden Ring For 600 Hours And Is Only Slightly Ashamed

“Legend Killer” and wrestler Randy Orton apparently spent 600 hours doing precisely that in Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s hit open world action-RPG about mastering epic boss battles. The WWE star confessed to his obsession with the 2022 GOTY during a recent interview with colleague Cody Rhodes.

The exchange took place on the latest episode of the YouTube show What Do You Wanna Talk About. The conversation between Rhodes and Orton meandered through topics both heavy and lighthearted, with a tangent into the later’s ongoing gaming hobby. “I almost don’t even want to say,” Orton began. “I’m at like, now, keep in mind this game came out…I was out with spinal fusion surgery so I had a lot of time on my hands. I’ve got like six hundred hours on the game.”

That last part was delivered almost as a whisper with both hands clasped over his face. “I love that game,” he continued. “DLC just came out.” Real heads will remember that Orton previously paid someone $US1,000 for a bunch of easy runes to level up his Tarnished.

Rhodes then shared a confession of his own: that he hasn’t been keeping up with the latest frenzy of excitement around Elden Ring and its recent Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. While far from the most gut-wrenching thing the two talked about, it was the most immediately relatable for anyone who’s ever been left behind by their gamer pal.

“Here’s how far things have come,” Rhodes said. “You asked me something about Elden Ring the other day. I didn’t lie to your face I just kind of went ‘yea…’ You mentioned you were playing and I’m like, ‘eh…I’m not really…’ you know like I didn’t know?” Instead of ragging on him, Orton came to his defense.

“Dude, you’re killing it and you don’t got the time, I understand why,” he responded. “I would love to chop it up about some Elden Ring with ya, trust me, I wish you were a fellow tarnished, but you’re not.”

Real friends accept one another no matter what, even if they don’t play Elden Ring. Go watch the whole interview. It’s great.