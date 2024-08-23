Yes, Black Myth: Wukong A Has New Game Plus Mode

While Black Myth: Wukong may not adhere to the standard Soulslike formula in every manner, there are plenty of features within this action-adventure title that borrow from the beloved genre. Enemies respawn after resting at a checkpoint, its challenging battles require you to manage a stamina meter, and perilous exploration can end in certain death if you’re not careful. So it’s reasonable for you to be wondering if Black Myth: Wukong features another common soulslike staple: New Game Plus (NG+).

This mode is known for allowing players to replay a game using all of the equipment and upgrades they earned in a previous playthrough, wielding it all against tougher enemies and bosses—and in some cases, entirely new threats that weren’t present in the initial experience.

Black Myth: Wukong provides players with this always much-appreciated feature. But is there any benefit to working your way through this adventure a second (or third) time? Here’s what you need to know about Black Myth: Wukong ‘s NG+ mode.

Does Black Myth: Wukong have a NG+ mode?

So, yes, Black Myth: Wukong features a NG+ mode. After completing the game for the first time, you’re absolutely free to replay through the entirety of the campaign again while maintaining the skills and gear you’ve already earned.

Accessing NG+ gives you a chance to find anything you missed on your first playthrough and re-fight all of the epic bosses to show them you’re not going to take their crap anymore. And if you’re a completionist, you may to want to see the game through multiple times anyway.

Image: Game Science

Do note, however, you do not have to enter NG+ to see every ending, as you will respawn right before the final boss after completing the game, allowing you to choose additional endings.

What’s different in Black Myth: Wukong’s NG+ mode?



If you’re wondering whether anything changes in NG+, the answer is “kind of”. While nothing notable changes about enemies and bosses (besides being stronger), you’ll have a few new options available to you at shrines.

You’ll now be able to upgrade any of the armor you’ve crafted, and there will be new weapon upgrades available under branches you’ve previously unlocked. Additionally, you’ll gain access to the Freed Mind Relic, the final relic of the game.

Of course, whether you decide to set off on this second journey again is entirely up to you. Just bear in mind that doing so will overwrite your current save file, so you can’t undo the decision once you’ve chosen to go to NG+. Choose wisely!