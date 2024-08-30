You Can Finish Star Wars Outlaws In 15 Hours, But Here’s Why You Shouldn’t

If you’re playing an open-world Ubisoft game, you can rest assured it’s going to take some time to complete. So it’s no surprise that Star Wars Outlaws—the very first open-world Star Wars title (no, MMOs don’t count)—is an extremely long game filled with tons to see and do. That goes doubly for anyone looking to finish absolutely everything in the game and earn all of the trophies and achievements. Let’s take a look at how long it takes to beat Star Wars Outlaws based on how much you’d like to complete.

How long is Star Wars Outlaws?

If you’re looking to breeze through the main campaign of Star Wars Outlaws without engaging with much of its extra content, you can reach the credits in only 15-20 hours. This would be ignoring an awful lot of interesting content, however. You’re not on a deadline! Take your time.

What does it take to 100% Star Wars Outlaws?

Indeed, this open-world adventure is massive and densely populated with NPCs to meet, treasures to find, lore to uncover, and secrets to unveil. Even more, its large trophy and achievement list is all but certain to keep you super-busy if you’re a completionist. You’ll have to reach maximum reputation with every faction at least once, finish every Expert quest, discover every planet area, find all Nix Treasures, and complete 40 contracts. You’ll also need to complete a wide variety of miscellaneous activities, like getting a high score in an arcade game, doing specific actions in combat a certain number of times, and spending a fair amount of time gambling.

Engaging with just some of this can add a dozen hours on top of the already lengthy campaign, but you can expect full completion of Star Wars Outlaws to take you up to 40 hours. That’s a whole work week of time spent in a galaxy far, far away.

Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

Here’s the breakdown:

How many chapters are in Star Wars Outlaws?

Star Wars Outlaws features 21 chapters—some of which will play out in different orders based on which characters you choose to seek out first.

Here are all of the chapters in the game:

Beginnings

Outlaws

Crashed

Underworld

New Tricks

False Flag

The Wreck

Hyperspace

The Heavy

The Safecracker

The Droidsmith

Gunsmith (The Safecracker)

Breakout (The Safecracker)

The Hive (The Safecracker)

Partners (The Heavy)

Jabba’s Favor (The Heavy)

Viper (The Droidsmith)

Legacy (The Droidsmith)

The Truth

The Heist

Revelator

How many planets are in Star Wars Outlaws?

Star Wars Outlaws features five planets to visit, but rest assured there is no shortage of unique experiences to be had on each of them. You’ll be exploring large, sweeping areas, densely populated by NPCs, secrets, and fresh adventures just begging to be taken on.

Here are the five planets you can explore in the game:

Akiva

Cantonica

Kijimi

Tatooine

Toshara

Is anything missable in Star Wars Outlaws?

Though certain beats may play out a bit differently for each person in, there’s nothing missable in its story. If you’re looking to complete the game and earn every trophy and achievement, rest easy knowing you can get everything in a single playthrough. But if you want to just find the ending, feel free to skip as much of the non-story content as you need.

As you can see, there’s plenty to keep you busy in the very first open world Star Wars game. Regardless of how much time you decide to spend in Star Wars Outlaws, though, be sure to check out our tips for the opening hours of the game, and the best accessibility options to pick when starting out.

