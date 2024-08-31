You’ll Literally Never Guess Which Group “Crown” Belongs To In Today’s NYT Connections

It’s called Labor Day Weekend, but the only work you should be doing is flipping burgers on the grill and deciding which college football game you’ll be watching as the season fully kicks off this week. Or you could fire up College Football 25 instead and see if you’re a better coach than the knucklehead who just went for it on 4th down deep in his own territory and ran a lousy QB draw for a loss.

Actually, there is a little bit of work you can do, and it only requires a screen and your big brain: Your daily sweet 16 words are back and ready for your best grouping efforts. The popular Connections brainbuster from The New York Times has four groups of words with a shared theme or commonality, but they’re shuffled into random order for you to figure out. Remember to take your time — many words have multiple meanings, so think twice before you click.

Today’s words: GREEK, CHEF, CROWN, SPORTS, MONTICELLO, RINGS, GARDEN, EAGLE, BUSINESS, ROOTS, TORCH, WEDGE, BARK, ARTS, SHIELD, and COMICS.

NYT Connections Yellow Group Hint

Photo: Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Above is your visual hint for today’s yellow group. Bless your heart if you’re still stumped, because it only get’s harder from here.

Still don’t know? Here’s a verbal clue for you: If you played this or any other New York Times game today, it’s likely you also read one of these.

Give up? No worries. Nice Try.

We’re officially in spoiler territory now. Scroll a bit for the answer…

.

.

.

Today’s yellow group answer is Newspaper Sections (remember those?), and its words are ARTS, BUSINESS, COMICS, and SPORTS.



NYT Connections Green Group Hint

Photo: Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images (Getty Images)

I don’t blame you if this visual hint is no help at all. I’d actually argue this group is harder than the next one, because I’ve literally never heard of one of its words in relation to the group name, and I’m guessing you haven’t either.

Maybe this verbal clue will help: All of these things provide shade, and one of them is quite, um, royal.

Okay, that last hint was a little obvious. But if you’re still stumped, scroll for your spoilers…

.

.

.

Today’s green group answer is Tree Features, and its words are BARK, CROWN, RINGS, and ROOTS. (Apparently, the “crown” of a tree is another name for its canopy. Insert “the more you know” GIF.)



NYT Connections Blue Group Hint

Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Again, in my humble, knows-nothing-about-trees opinion, this group is much easier than the last. But that might also be because I’m a healthy easier.

If that combined with the above image isn’t enough of a hint, here’s your actual verbal clue: You’re likely to eat these during your first dinner course.

I don’t blame you if you’re still struggling. It’s Labor Day weekend and you’ve got burgers and dogs on the brain. Scroll down a bit so you can feel guilty about just how unhealthily you’ll be eating these next few days…

.

.

.

Today’s blue group answer is Kinds of Salad, and its words are CHEF, GARDEN, GREEK, and WEDGE.



NYT Connections Purple Group

Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Okay, per usual, this one’s the toughie. I wouldn’t be surprised if most of you are here just to figure this one out. Hopefully, the above visual hint helps somewhat.

Annndddd it didn’t. Because you’re still here and you’re still stuck. No worries. I have a feeling it’s because everyone pays for things electronically now. And that’s your verbal clue: When’s the last time you checked out your change?

If you dug between the cushions of your couch and inspected what you found, perhaps you’ve come up with the answer for this group. If not, scroll down for your final eureka moment…

.

.

.

Today’s purple group answer is Seen on Backs of U.S. Coins, and its words are EAGLE (quarter), MONTICELLO (nickel), SHIELD (penny), and TORCH (dime)

See you back here for tomorrow’s hints, my non-coin-carrying friend.