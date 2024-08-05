Your House Of The Dragon Season 2 Finale Questions, Answered

The final episode of House of the Dragon season 2 aired last night, and it wouldn’t be a Game of Thrones spin-off without some lingering questions. There were some issues with the pacing of this season, though I’d argue that’s largely because of the way the showrunners have chosen to adapt Fire & Blood, George R. R. Martin’s rather dry novel upon which the series is based—though I won’t spoil anything, the events that take place during this dance of dragons are shocking and depressing, and I imagine the team behind the series wants to drag this out a bit before breaking our hearts.

If you walked away from the House of the Dragon finale a little confused, or uncertain where the next season (which won’t air for a couple of years, it seems) will take us, don’t worry. Click through for your biggest questions answered. You’re welcome. Obviously, spoilers abound.

Why did Daemon bend the knee?

Image: Max

The entire season has been baiting us with the notion that Daemon (Matt Smith) will betray his wife (and the woman he groomed). Throughout his time at the haunted Harrenhal, he’s been plagued with twisted visions, including one where he makes love to his own mother and another where a young Rhaenyra (Millie Alcock) chides him for how he treated her. As the season has gone on, it’s been clear that his desire to wear the crown is dwindling, but it isn’t until this last episode that we’re certain where Daemon’s allegiances lie. His final vision is one that sees far into the future, so far that he sees Daenerys, and sees Aegon the Conqueror’s dream with his own eyes, validating Viserys’ decision to name Rhaenyra his heir. That vision convinces him to remain loyal.

In the book, Daemon fights loyally on Rhaenyra’s side in a hugely important battle, and it’s likely that the showrunners wanted to end up there—they just decided to remind us that men aren’t all that fond of women ascending thrones instead of them along the way.

Why did Aemond destroy Sharp Point?

Image: Max

Basically because he’s a spiteful little brat with mommy issues. Sharp Point has no real strategic advantage in the war, but it’s very close to Dragonstone, so it’s likely that he just went to the nearest town to destroy it in a massive fiery temper tantrum after seeing how many dragon’s Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) has on her side.

Why did Aegon leave King’s Landing?

Image: Max

This is fairly obvious, except for the fact that him leaving King’s Landing could be considered an abdication of the throne. However, since Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) is already the de factor leader of the realm, and his ire is clearly worsening, Larys (Matthew Needham) rightfully suggests that Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) get the hell out of there before his brother comes back and tries to finish the job (read: kill him). Aegon will play a major role in the coming events, trust me.

Wait, where is Otto Hightower?

Image: Max

In a montage at the end of the episode, we see Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) behind bars somewhere. The last we saw of him, he was leaving King’s Landing after being sacked as Hand of the King. The last we heard of him, Aemond told Larys to go fetch him, and Alicent was worried he wasn’t responding to her letters. Welp, that’s because he was captured. By who? It’s unclear, but it’s probably someone from Team Black.

Is Criston Cole good again?

Image: Max

No. He is still an asshole. Sure, he dropped the sanctimonious prick thing after Alicent’s brother told everyone about Cole’s affair with his sister, but he is still an asshole.

Will Rhaena tame that dragon?

Image: Max

Though Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) failed to tame a dragon already, the episode leaves us on a cliffhanger as she’s seen approaching the dragon that has been killing sheep in the Vale. As many people suspect, it’s likely that Rhaena is replacing Nettles, a character in the book who tames Sheepstealer. So yes, I’d say that Rhaena will be on dragonback in season 3.

A son for a son?

Photo: Max

Now, this doesn’t happen in the book at all, but is a fantastic example of the showrunner’s weaving a clever story from a novel written like a history book. Of course Alicent (Olivia Cooke), struggling with what horrors she has inadvertently put in place both with her decisions and with the rearing of her children, would appeal to her once-best-friend (and definite love of her life). Rhaenyra and Alicent have a special bond, and they’re also keenly aware of the dangers of out of control men. “You will enter as a conqueror,” Alicent tells Rhaenyra. “Once you take the throne, this senseless war must end.” And if Aegon refuses to bend the knee, Alicent confirms that she will have to be okay with Rhaenyra beheading him over it. Oop.

Who is that dragon at the end and who is riding it?



Image: Max

A brief scene in the final montage shows a dragon soaring over troops marching in Oldtown. That’s is Tessarion, the dragon we know from the books belongs to Daeron Targaryen, Alicent’s youngest son. Remember she was asking about him when her brother first came to King’s Landing, and was relieved to learn he is sweet and kind? Yeah, it’s that kid, but the showrunners cleverly keep the camera far away from Tessarion so we can’t see its dragonrider, as they likely haven’t cast Daeron yet.

Where does everyone end up?



Image: Max

Battle is near, and trust me, it’s going to quickly escalate into the kinds of horrors we’d expect from a Game of Thrones series. Sure, we have to wait until whenever the hell season three debuts, but I imagine that the perceived slowness of this season will be swiftly made up for. Rhaenyra, her new dragon riders, and Daemon are all going towards King’s Landing, meanwhile Aegon is heading away from it. Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall) is crossing the narrow sea to fight Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and his fleet, who are blockading Blackwater Bay so King’s Landing will continue to have supply issues, which will further piss off the smallfolk. The Starks have also come down from Winterfell and are marching through The Twins.

War is on the horizon, my friends, and remember what Rhaenys (Eve Best) said: “There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin, and no war so bloody as a war between dragons.”

House of the Dragon season 3 does not yet have a release date.