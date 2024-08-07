YouTuber iShowSpeed Challenged By Olympic Runner After Saying He’s Never Lost A Race

People are waiting to see if former Valorant streamer and online personality Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. will take Olympic medalist Ewa Swoboda up on her offer to race the next time he’s in Poland. The runner recently suggested iShowSpeed could prove he’s unbeatable by joining an RMF FM radio contest in her home country later this month.

A fan of Watkins Jr. recently told him on a YouTube livestream that Swoboda was one of the fastest women alive and the content creator should offer to compete against the 60-meter gold medal winner. “I’m being dead-ass,” the streamer responded (via Dexerto). “There was no point in my life where I ever lost a race…that’s why people call me Speed.”

🚨| NEW: Polish Olympic runner Ewa Swoboda has challenged Speed to a race and invited him to compete against her in Poland on August 24 👀 pic.twitter.com/4vBsuiRz6e — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) August 6, 2024

The runner responded in a separate video noting that her parents had mentioned Watkins Jr.’s dismissiveness when calling them to celebrate her recent performances. “Well, if he comes to Poland and he competes in the RMF FM radio contest, maybe I’ll run with him,” she said, before noting it seemed unlikely he would actually do so.

Speed jumping over two cars in a row 🤯😳

pic.twitter.com/25JX2UyVrZ — Complex (@Complex) August 3, 2024

IShowSpeed, who was banned from Valorant in the past for toxic behavior and has more recently spent his time barking at Tiktok wizards during the 2024 Euros, might be too busy jumping over cars to pick up the gauntlet Swoboda has thrown down. He recently hopped back-to-back speeding Lamborghinis in a stunt that got him temporarily banned from YouTube. He notified fans recently on Twitter that his channel would be locked down, with the violation appearing to last a couple weeks.

If Watkins Jr. ever does get around to racing Swoboda, not everyone thinks it’ll go well for him. Wrote one commenter, “She gonna smoke speed.” Her time for the 60 meter was 6.98 seconds, just fractions over Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s time at the Masters Indoor Championship last year.