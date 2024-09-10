10 More Badass Shooters To Play After Finishing Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 is a very good third-person shooter with a lot of action and content to play. But if you’ve beaten the main campaign and are craving more, we have you covered.

We’ve put together this list of 10 games that offer similar gameplay and/or vibes to Space Marine 2. Maybe you’re looking for a game that features more big, tough soldiers who fight monsters. Perhaps you want another co-op game that lets your buddies work together to kill large groups of aliens. Or maybe you just want to know which W40k games to play after Space Marine 2. Well, this list should point you in the right direction for what to play next.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine

Screenshot: THQ

Let’s get the obvious one out of the way: Play the original Space Marine. Sure, it might not look as good as the new sequel and it lacks the large hordes of aliens, but it’s still a damn fine third-person shooter that plays similarly to Space Marine 2. Plus, if you did skip the OG and dived right into the sequel, you probably weren’t sure who that was in the big reveal at the end of Space Marine 2. The first game will provide some context and let you kill plenty of Orks, too.

Gears of War 3

Screenshot: Epic Games

The large, hulking soldiers from the Gears of War franchise are practically knock-off 40K Space Marines. Both groups of soldiers are covered in armor, fight hordes of aliens, and use chainsaw-like weapons during combat. Any Gears of War game is a solid choice to play after finishing Space Marine 2, but I’d personally recommend Gears 3. It plays a lot like Space Marine 2, still looks nice, and is backward compatible on Xbox One and Series X/S with FPS boost.

Left 4 Dead 2

Image: Valve

Sure, Left 4 Dead 2 isn’t a third-person action-shooter, but it does let you kill hordes of zombies either alone or with some friends. If your favorite moments in Space Marine 2 involved holding off a massive wave of Tyranids or pushing through those big waves of aliens, then you should play L4D2.

Doom (2016)

Image: id Software / Bethesda

One aspect of Space Marine 2 I love is how it focuses entirely on being a linear, action-packed shooter. There’s no excessive crafting, no big puzzles to solve, and no side quests. And while Doom’s 2016 reboot might not be quite as lean—it does have some upgrades, after all—it provides a similar “Fuck shit up and keep moving” experience as Spare Marine 2’s campaign. Plus, like your main character in Space Marine, the Doomguy is a nearly unstoppable physical embodiment of the power fantasy trope.

Helldivers 2

Image: Arrowhead Games

Helldivers 2 owes a lot of its world-building, lore, aesthetic, and vibes to Warhammer 40K. If you loved Space Marine 2’s gruff soldiers shouting “For the Empire!” then you’ll likely enjoy Helldivers 2 and its soldiers shouting “For Democracy!” Like Space Marine 2, Helldivers 2 lets you roleplay as duty-focused soldiers willing to kill and die to protect their people and government. And like Space Marine 2, Helldivers 2 features large hordes of alien bugs who need to be destroyed ASAP.

W40K: Boltgun

Image: Focus Entertainment

Perhaps, after finishing up Space Marine 2, you wish to stay in the world of Warhammer 40K. Well, then you should definitely check out Boltgun, a boomer shooter that lets you rip and tear through pixelated enemies in retro FPS-inspired maps. Think Doom meets Space Marine with a dash of Quake tossed in for good measure.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Image: Cold Iron Studios

If, after wrapping up Space Marine 2, you want some more alien-killing co-op action, I’d recommend the underrated Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Like Space Marine 2, it features third-person shooting, lots of aliens to kill, and powerful guns. You can play Fireteam Elite alone, but it really excels as a co-op shooter with friends helping you push through wave after wave of xenomorphs.

World War Z

Image: Saber Interactive

If you want more horde-killing action but are tired of aliens and space, then World War Z is a perfect option. The game was developed by Saber, the same team behind Space Marine 2. As such, it uses the same tech to create massive hordes of deadly flesh-eating zombies that fuels the swarms of xenos seen in Space Marine 2. You can play alone or with friends and the game has received numerous free updates over the years adding new content, guns, and more.

Days Gone

Screenshot: Bend Studio / Sony

Days Gone might not be a straightforward linear shooter like Space Marine 2, but it does offer the same kind of thrill of fighting off giant waves of enemies using guns and ingenuity. It also lets you drive around a big open world on a cool motorcycle. Its story isn’t memorable and its main character is blander than cheap mashed potatoes, but the zombie killin’ is good.

Play More Space Marine 2

Image: Focus Entertainment / Saber Interactive

Okay, maybe this is a bit of a cheat, but the thing is, even if you’ve finished the main campaign of Space Marine 2, you have a lot more to do. The game’s Operations mode has its own missions to experience either alone or with friends. And the mode has multiple skill trees and weapons to upgrade. It will also receive updates over the coming months to add more to it, too. Just because you saw the credits doesn’t mean your job is done, marine! Get back out there, for the Emperor.