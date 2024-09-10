10 Soulslike (And Not So Soulslike) Games To Play After Black Myth: Wukong

Even if you’re not a fan of Soulslike games (and this game definitely is one!), Black Myth: Wukong is an exceptional action-RPG everyone should experience. Yeah, it’s challenging and, occasionally, unforgiving. But that’s part of its charm. It introduces you to unique characters from ancient Chinese mythology—an entirely new world to many—and satisfying combat mechanics.

Still, for as singular as it is, whether you eventually bounce off of Black Myth: Wukong or outright beat its story, there are several other games out there that scratch the same itch. Here are a bunch that we recommend you dive into next.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Image: FromSoftware / Activision

If you ask anyone for a recommendation following Black Myth: Wukong, they’re liable to suggest Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. It’s a challenging yet satisfying Soulslike that heavily relies on parry mechanics over dodge-rolling. As you watch yourself improve at parrying a boss’ attacks, you’ll find the game difficult to put down. To many, it’s one of the most demanding titles in the genre. But if you can handle Black Myth, you can probably learn the ropes in Sekiro.

Elden Ring

Image: FromSoftware

These days, when imagining a Soulslike, most people’s minds immediately go to Elden Ring. It’s the quintessential Soulslike, with its massive open world that offers boundless opportunities to level up and improve your abilities before tackling the game’s many challenging bosses. But if you’re new to the genre and just coming off Black Myth: Wukong, don’t rush into Shadows of the Erd Tree. It’s far more complicated and painful than the main game, which still doesn’t hold your hand in any way.

God of War

Image: Santa Monica Studio / PlayStation

Black Myth: Wukong features stellar combat mechanics that feel satisfying when you land the perfect light attack combo. We suggest God of War to follow the more action-oriented side of the game. While not a Soulslike, it’s another common comparison people make when discussing Black Myth. It’s more action-focused, providing gratifying combat encounters, memorable set pieces, and a storyline that pulls you in and doesn’t let go for its entire 20+ hour campaign.

Sifu

Image: Sloclap / Kepler Interactive

For a more grounded title, Sifu provides much of the same challenge as games like Black Myth: Wukong but set in reality. You play as a kung fu master on a quest for revenge after assassins slay your family. The resulting chaos is a tightly wound brawler with Roguelike mechanics. If you die in combat, you respawn older, more powerful, but slower. You must balance your rapidly progressing age with the onslaught of enemies to reach the end of the story and find absolution.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Image: KOEI TECMO

It’s true that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty still suffers from poor reviews and the occasional bug or glitch, but it’s also quite similar to Black Myth: Wukong for several reasons. Along with its Chinese setting, Wo Long features challenging yet approachable combat, unique boss-type enemies, Soulslike mechanics, and potent abilities that can alter the flow of combat in the blink of an eye. Oh, and it’s available on Xbox Game Pass, so if you’re a subscriber, there’s no risk in trying it out!

Nioh 2

Image: KOEI TECMO

Nioh 2 is a unique alternative to Black Myth: Wukong in that it’s an amalgamation of the Soulslike genre with the thrilling loot mechanics of a game like Diablo IV. The various Yokai you will face pose significant challenges, particularly the many boss fights, but the ability to customize your build and play style with potent gear makes it approachable. It’s also an opportunity to delve into more Eastern mythology after Black Myth, as the game is set during Japan’s Sengoku period but with a demonic twist.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Image: Respawn / Electronic Arts

There’s a slew of less intense yet still action-oriented Soulslikes (or Soulslites?) that offer semi-challenging gameplay while honestly allowing anyone a chance at completing the campaign. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, thesecond game in EA’s Jedi series, is one of them. The game continues the story of Cal Kestis in his fight against the Empire. On the combat front, if you’re not mindful of your surroundings and of the tells your enemies exhibit, even the lowliest of Stormtroopers can land a lucky shot and send Cal reeling.

Lies of P

Image: NEOWIZ

Lies of P, the Soulslike story of Pinocchio, took the gaming world by storm in late 2023 with its intricate world design, satisfying combat mechanics, and lovable characters. Some would call it a masterpiece while others call it infuriating. You’ll likely fall somewhere in between. The city of Krat offers a palpable atmosphere as puppets roam the streets in search of their next victim, but you’re armed with various customizable weapons and abilities to stop their reign. Like Sekiro, Lies of P heavily utilizes parry mechanics over dodge-rolling, so timing is everything.

Stellar Blade

Image: SHIFT UP / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Futuristic monsters, captivating costumes, and high-flying action combine in Stellar Blade for an out-of-this-world experience that should serve as a rather casual romp following the challenges of Black Myth: Wukong. While certainly not a Soulslike, Stellar Blade does wonders at thrusting you into tough combat encounters that shouldn’t pose too much trouble after playing as The Destined One. It’s a story-driven action game that could be the perfect palette cleanser players need after beating The Great Sage’s Broken Shell.

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Image: Ubisoft

Lastly, we have yet another recommendation that doesn’t fall under the Soulslike category but does offer exceptional combat and exploration. Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey is often touted as one of the best of the new breed of Assassin’s Creed titles, meaning those with RPG-like mechanics, and it still holds up well after all these years. It’s an enthralling game that draws you into ancient Greece, provides you with the necessary tools to make combat as inviting or challenging as you like, and serves up a memorable story all the while.