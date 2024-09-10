10 Sprawling Action Games To Play After Star Wars Outlaws

I’ve heard Star Wars Outlaws described as the most “okay” game of all time, with nothing overtly exceptional standing out in its 16-hour campaign. I disagree to some extent. Ubisoft may not always strike gold, but they understand how to make an entertaining popcorn game that leaves you wanting more. Although that more often comes include elements that are reminiscent of other games.

Here, in recommending games to follow your Outlaws experience with, we’ll focus on similar open-world adventures with freewheeling decision-making that provide players with senses of wonder and unparalleled potential.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Image: Crystal Dynamics

While it doesn’t match the overall scope of Star Wars Outlaws, Shadow of the Tomb Raider does similarly place you in the shoes of a strong, capable woman hellbent on making her way in life. As Lara Croft, you will utilize stealth, cunning, and trickery to ambush enemies in the jungle, craft tools and equipment, upgrade your gear, and venture deep into a mysterious story that takes you to equally mysterious locales.

Cyberpunk 2077

Image: CD PROJEKT RED

If you missed out on Cyberpunk 2077 due to its abysmal launch, you owe it to yourself to give CD Projekt RED’s magnum opus a second glance. It’s a highly stable, exceptionally well-written, and downright entertaining open-world action RPG with much to offer. You can lose yourself in Night City, immersing yourself as V in the seedy underbelly of a city gone haywire. The possibilities for how you approach missions and build your character alone will push you to return for multiple playthroughs.

Horizon: Forbidden West

Image: Guerrilla / PlayStation

Horizon Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she sets out on an all-new adventure toward the West Coast of the former United States of America. Along the way, she’ll encounter unique tribes, new machines, and plenty of gameplay mechanics that remind us of Star Wars Outlaws. This, of course, includes stealth takedowns, but wrapped in a more cohesive and polished package. Aloy is a compelling character with likes, dislikes, goals, and adversaries that affect how the story plays out before our very eyes.

Days Gone

Image: Bend Studio / PlayStation

Days Gone has been in the headlines lately for all the wrong reasons, but it’s still an exceptional open-world game that flew under the radar after its rough launch. The story of Deek, roaming the post-apocalyptic landscape of Oregon as a drifter and bounty hunter, creates a compelling narrative that most find difficult to put down. If you don’t mind investing upwards of 70 hours in a single playthrough, Days Gone stands a cut above the rest as an immersive and heart-wrenching story of survival.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Image: Rockstar Games

Do we even need to tout the overall impressive nature of Red Dead Redemption 2? It’s arguably one of the finest video game tales written and produced, with the most compelling, authentic characters to date. And that’s not to mention the immersive, expansive, and realistic game world you can spend hundreds of hours exploring. The story of Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang goes down in the history books, and if you enjoy open-world titles whatsoever, you owe it to yourself to play this one straight through!

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Image: Naughty Dog / PlayStation

To this point, we’ve highlighted numerous open-world games that attempt to provide players with untold freedom. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, while large in scope, provides a more streamlined, story-based experience for those who want a better look at the cutthroat lives and world of fortune hunters. Kay Vess loves her credits, and Nathan Drake loves priceless antiquities lost to time. They’re both valuable, but the journeys to each, while similar, prove more perilous at times for one more so than the other.

Far Cry 6

Image: Ubisoft

Returning to a world full of freedom, Far Cry 6 places you in the shoes of Dani, a cunning but initially unwilling guerrilla in a fight for their entire country. While it’s certainly not everyone’s favorite entry in the long-running FPS series, it does have certain charms. The world design is some of the best, really thrusting you into its hellish paradise, with a wide array of vehicles—including horses—to traverse the environment and countless weapons that help vary how you approach missions.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Image: Respawn / Electronic Arts

If you found yourself thoroughly enjoying Star Wars Outlaws primarily due to its IP and setting, then you’ll obviously want to jump straight into another recent game from the science-fiction franchise. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launched in rough shape but, thanks to recent updates, is now a genuinely fun experience. As Cal, you feel powerful. You wield a lightsaber, Force powers, and the ability to parkour across the environment. It’s story-focused and somewhat Soulslike, making it more of a challenge than Outlaws yet still approachable.

The Last of Us

Image: Naughty Dog / PlayStation

When it comes to story-centric games, we would place The Last of Us up there alongside Red Dead Redemption 2. It’s one of the most memorable tales, now with a sequel and a television series have both done quite well. The story of Joel and Ellie traveling across the post-apocalyptic wasteland while avoiding Clickers and worse sticks with you long after you finish the campaign. If Outlaws left you wanting more from its story and unique setting, then The Last of Us should, too.

Starfield

Image: Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks

This one may prove divisive, as you either hate or love Starfield. Its massive scale, with more than 1,000 planets to explore, may at times feel lifeless. But when compared to some of Star Wars Outlaws’ occasionally lacklusterexploration, Starfield has a leg up. Especially if you don’t mind a bit of procedural generation in your points of interest. If that sounds like you, it’ll be easy to lose yourself in the Settled Systems for potentially hundreds of hours.