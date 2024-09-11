11 Things To Know Before Playing Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Serving The Emperor in Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 can initially be a bit daunting. The game throws a lot at you, especially when you’re fighting the horde army, or going toe-to-toe with Heretics in PvP. Here are 11 tips you should know before signing up to become a Space Marine.

Use the environment to your advantage

Often, when you find yourself in a fight, you may notice some bright blue boxes, red barrels, or glowing plants. When these are shot, they’ll explode and damage whoever is around, including yourself. This is something you’ll want to use, especially when the game throws large waves of enemies your way. This will help ensure you effectively limit their numbers.

Don’t be afraid to charge into a fight

Screenshot: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

Half the fun of being a Space Marine is being able to rip and tear your enemies apart. So if you see someone coming your way, show no fear and charge right into them. A lot of the time, the game will encourage you to fight in melee combat, and if you successfully execute someone, you’ll be rewarded with Armour mid-fight.

Read More:Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2: The Kotaku Review

You don’t take damage while executing

Screenshot: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

To piggyback off of the last tip, whenever you’re performing an execution, you won’t take any damage. This is great, because it’ll give you a short time to catch your breath and develop a game-plan for living. Or you can use this time to ask your buddies to help kill the enemies around you while playing co-op.

Don’t be afraid to use waste ammo

Most of the time, you’ll find yourself greatly outnumbered in a fight. With that in mind, don’t be afraid to spam grenades or shoot until you run out of ammo. Space Marine 2 isn’t stingy, and will consistently give you more ammo and grenades.

Keep an eye out for Mortal Wounds

Screenshot: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

Be careful if you see the text “Mortal Wounds” on your screen when you’re downed. Because if you go down again after that, you’ll die. You can negate this by using stims to heal up, but it will take some time.

You can taunt

Being a Space Marine is fun in its own right. But you can make it a lot more enjoyable by taunting your enemies as you murder them. This doesn’t give you any kind of advantage, but it’ll make you feel unstoppable.

Run and reload

Screenshot: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

Unlike in far too many other games, you can reload your gun while running. So, if you find yourself getting surrounded, don’t be afraid to create some distance while reloading.

Switching to your pistol is faster than reloading

Speaking of reloading, you’ll quickly find out that switching to your pistol is significantly faster than reloading your primary gun. The only downside is once you empty your pistol clip, you’ll need to reload both weapons.

Don’t get attached to one gun

Screenshot: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

More often than not, the weapons the game is throwing at you are the ideal ones to use in the situation in which you’re about to find yourself. It’s in your best interest to use them, and get comfortable with switching out weapons on the fly.

You can only carry two stims

Stims are used to heal you. It’s important to mention that you can only carry two at a time, so make sure you only use them when you absolutely need to.

Do the class trials

It can be a little daunting when it comes to finding the right class for you to play. We highly recommend doing the trials for all six classes. Each one gives you a little tidbit on what they do, plus you’ll be rewarded with items after completing them.

.