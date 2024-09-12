12 Things Coming To Space Marine 2 In The Future

Earlier this month, Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 launched to rave reviews. But even a great game can be improved, and that’s exactly what developers Saber Interactive is planning to do. Thanks to a new FAQ, we now have a good idea of what’s coming (and not coming) in the future.

Space Marine 2 launched on September 9 and I really liked it. The game’s mix of melee combat and gunplay feels good and is a natural evolution of the OG Space Marine from 2011. However, I had some issues with the game’s veteran difficulty and ran into matchmaking problems shortly after launch. Thankfully, these and many other parts of Space Marine 2 are going to be tweaked and improved.

On September 18, Saber Interactive posted a lengthy FAQ on Space Marine 2’s official Steam page. There’s a lot to dig into here as the devs seemingly pulled all the questions and complaints players have been sharing online and answered most of them in one big post. So here are the highlights, but you can read the full thing here if you want:

Players are still encountering server issues or other connectivity problems. Saber promises that fixing this is a “top priority” and devs are expanding server capacity to help eliminate these errors.

Saber Interactive is aware of players complaining that the game’s Veteran difficulty is too hard when playing solo. To help, it plans on making bots a bit more useful during certain objectives and boss fights and will tone down enemy aggression when playing on Veteran. Other difficulties will remain unchanged.

Space Marine 2‘s Bolt Guns sometimes feel weak against certain powerful enemies. The devs plan to tweak “bullet spongy” enemies that appear in higher-difficulty missions.

Saber has no plans to let players with the same class matchmaker together in co-op operations mode. But it might add that option to private lobbies, a feature it previously promised was coming in Space Marine 2’s roadmap.

While the dev knows players have some issues with PvP balance, the studio is holding off on making too many changes too quickly as it wants more data. “Expect some tweaks in the first big content patch but not before,” added Saber.

Spawn killing is a problem in PvP matches and in a future patch, Saber will change how spawning works and add spawn protection to make this less of an issue.

People wanting to customize their Chaos Space Marine, the faction you play as in PvP matches, got some good news and bad news. The good news: some customization options are coming. The bad news: lore restrictions will greatly limit what you’ll be able to edit.

Saber sounds open to adding new melee weapons and classes, but warned that this content will take time to create and so likely won’t be added to Space Marine 2 anytime soon.

Yes, they are adding an option to change your Space Marine’s face in a future update.

The Pyreblaster, a large flamethrower weapon found in the campaign, will eventually be added to PvE and PvP.

Saber says it’s looking into adding a FOV slider, even though it feels like the game doesn’t need it because of how the camera changes during different sections.

And finally, Saber has no plans to add a shoulder swap option.

Keep in mind that there is no hard date for when these various changes will be added. So for some of these tweaks, you’ll likely have to wait a bit. Still, it’s nice to see Space Marine 2’s devs listening to player feedback and making plans to improve the game in future updates.

.