13 Games Guaranteed To Look Better On PS5 Pro At Launch

The PS5 Pro boasts more powerful components and a new AI-upscaling method for better visuals, but games will needed to be updated in order to take advantage of all the bells and whistles on the pricey new hardware. So far, Sony has confirmed at least 13 games that will feature better resolutions, frame rates, or other improvements when the PS5 Pro launches on November 7.

Among them is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, a sprawling open-world RPG that looked gorgeous at times but also struggled at points on the four-year old base PS5. Publisher Square Enix posted some new screenshots taken on PS5 Pro showing off greater fidelity, lighting, and other details, though the real proof will be in how smoothly it plays with those flourishes intact.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will support “PS5 Pro Enhanced” which was announced in today’s PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation. Keep an eye out for more info! #FF7R pic.twitter.com/17hWZN5i6c — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) September 10, 2024

Here’s the full list of PS5 Pro “enhanced” games that have been confirmed so far:

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows

Demon’s Souls

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Crew Motorfest

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Games that support PS5 Pro-exclusive features will have a “PS5 Pro Enhanced” label on the box or on the PlayStation Store, with Sony telling CNET it has “about 40 to 50 games” that will get patches by the time the console launches. While most games will get improved visuals for 60fps modes, some like Horizon Forbidden West will run at 60fps while in 4k, while others like Gran Turismo will have modes featuring 8k resolutions with ray-tracing effects. System architect Mark Cerny said he expects games to support lots of different options.

But even PS4 and PS5 games that don’t get updated for the PS5 Pro should see some small benefit from its more powerful hardware, including better overall stability and performance. “Other enhancements include PS5 Pro Game Boost, which can apply to more than 8,500 backward compatible PS4 games playable on PS5 Pro,” PlayStation co-CEO Hideaki Nishino wrote in a blog post. “Enhanced Image Quality for PS4 games is also available to improve the resolution on select PS4 games.”

We’ll likely see a bigger list of games getting PS5 Pro enhancements at launch closer to when the hardware releases. In the meantime, Cerny’s tech presentation showed several examples of how games will look better on the new hardware, at least if your eyes are good enough to spot the differences.