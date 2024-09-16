A Black Myth: Wukong Expansion Could Be Coming Early Next Year

Black Myth: Wukong quickly became one of the biggest games of the year, and it might be getting an expansion sooner than some expected. A previously teased DLC is coming as soon as January 2025, according to a new report on the content plans for the fantasy action game.

“DLC for Black Myth Wukong will come out somewhere near the Chinese New Year, 2025,” industry consultant Daniel Camilo tweeted today (via Insider Gaming). “That is, right at the end of January, or very soon after. This is according to very reliable first hand sources I heard from.” He added that he didn’t think the DLC would end up being nearly as popular as the base game due in part to Black Myth: Wukong’s higher level of difficulty.

Daniel Wu, the CEO of Hero Games, the single biggest investor in the studio behind the game, Game Science, told Bloomberg earlier this month that an expansion for Black Myth: Wukong was already planned. It’s unclear if it will offer new story content and environments to explore, or be primarily focused on boss fights, which is what the base game largely consists of.

Despite being the first blockbuster console and PC release from the China-based studio, Black Myth: Wukong quickly blew up on PS5 and Steam, breaking records for single-player games on the Valve-owned storefront. The slick action and beautiful world didn’t break new ground, but they did win praise for making the game feel unburdened by some of the worst excesses associated with modern AAA bloat.

Black Myth already has a new game plus mode that unlocks after beating the game, but I’d be interested to see an expansion add a full-blown boss rush mode against extra challenging variants of the base game’s foes. We’ll seemingly find out what exactly an expansion includes next year, maybe with a tease at this year’s Game Awards?