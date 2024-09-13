A Bunch Of Batman Games Are On Sale To Celebrate The Penguin

If you came away from 2022’s The Batman unexpectedly horny for Colin Farrell’s portrayal of The Penguin, then good news. The character’s solo series, titled The Penguin (what else), is set to release September 19 and it’s shockingly good! To celebrate, Warner Bros. has a Steam Sale running until September 22 that slashes prices on some of the best Batman games ever made, whether The Penguin appears in them or not.

If you want to stick with the spirit of the sale, there are some gems that give Oswald Cobblepot (if you didn’t know The Penguin’s real name) a starring role. The Arkham trilogy from developer Rocksteady is known for being maybe the best series of superhero games ever made, but Origins, the 2013 prequel from WB Montreal, is often overlooked. Yet that game gives Penguin a lot of carpet to chew up in the Christmas-set story about Batman’s rogues gallery all seeking to kill him during the night. Penguin gets some screen time in the base game but the Cold, Cold Heart expansion puts him front and center.

Image: Warner Bros. Games

If you want something that embraces the comic-like silliness Batman can lean into instead of the gritty action of Arkham, then look no further than the Lego Batman games. Specifically, you should play the first entry in the series as The Penguin is one of the main antagonists of the story. The ability to play with friends in co-op makes this puzzle-platformer even more delightful, while retaining everything you love about the world of the caped crusader.

Even if you don’t care about The Penguin, the Steam sale is a great opportunity to grab a bunch of amazing Batman games for cheap. In addition to Origins, the entire Arkham trilogy is available for less than ten bucks! Here are some of the best deals:

Batman: Arkham Origins – $US3.99 (was $US19.99)

$US3.99 (was $US19.99) Batman: Arkham Origins- Cold, Cold Heart – $US2.49 (was $US9.99)

$US2.49 (was $US9.99) Batman: Arkham Collection – $US8.99 (was $US5.99)

$US8.99 (was $US5.99) Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition – $US15.99 (was $US79.99)

$US15.99 (was $US79.99) Injustice 2 Legendary Edition – $US5.99 (was $US59.99)

$US5.99 (was $US59.99) Lego Batman Trilogy – $US4.99 (was $US49.99)

$US4.99 (was $US49.99) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Deluxe Edition – $US19.99 (was $US99.99)

$US19.99 (was $US99.99) Watchmen: The End Is Nigh Bundle – $US2.99 (was $US9.99)

One glaring flaw in most of these games is that they don’t actually let you play as The Penguin, instead making you beat up criminals as Batman. Too bad that the rumored Penguin-related game isn’t actually real. Well, you can always control Penguin in the Lego games and get some sweet revenge.

.