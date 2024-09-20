All The Video Game News From Netflix’s Geeked Week

Netflix’s annual Geeked Week event has wrapped up and we’ve collected all the big video game-related news into one place. You’re welcome!

Geeked Week is a week-long event during which the streaming giant announces or shows off fresh looks at upcoming video game, sci-fi, horror, and superhero projects. Think Comic Con but it’s all Netflix stuff. This year, the company showed us our first look at a new Splinter Cell series, revealed when the Devil May Cry animated show will arrive, and announced a new game based on one of its recent original movies. And more!

The Tomb Raider animated series arrives next month

Netflix

After being announced last year, we just got a release date (and a new trailer) for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, the upcoming animated series based on the long-running video game franchise. The show, which is set after the events of the recent “Survivor Trilogy,” stars Haley Atwell as Lara Croft and is set to arrive on Netflix on October 10.

Our first look at Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

Netflix

First announced in 2020, Netflix and Ubisoft finally gave us our first actual look at Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, the upcoming animated show based on the award-winning stealth-action series starring everyone’s favorite gruff super agent, Sam Fisher. This time around, Fisher won’t be voiced by Michael Ironside, but instead by Liev Schreiber. No release date was given for the show beyond “Coming Soon.”

A release date for Castlevania: Nocturne season 2

Netflix

The next season of Netflix and Konami’s Castlevania sequel series will be arriving in January 2025 as revealed in a new trailer that premiered during Geeked Week 2024. Castlevania: Nocturne will be set during the French Revolution and will see the return of Richter, Maria, Annette, and others from the show’s debut season in 2023. Click here to read more on Netflix’s next Castlevania season.

The Witcher’s new animated movie got a trailer

Netflix

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will premiere on Netflix on February 11, 2025 and to help fans deal with the wait, a new clip from the movie was released during the event. The upcoming Sirens of the Deep sees Doug Cockle, who voiced Geralt in the games, return to voice the grumpy monster hunter once more. The new movie is based on Witcher creator Andrzej Sapkowski’s short story“A Little Sacrifice” from the Sword of Destiny collection.

Monument Valley 3 is coming to Netflix Games

Netflix

The first two Monument Valley games were beloved indie puzzle mobile games that featured stunning artwork and unique gameplay mechanics. Now, Monument Valley 3 is arriving exclusively on Netflix Games in December. This new sequel was first announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live.

The first Devil May Cy animated series teaser dropped

Netflix

Announced last year, Netflix’s animated Devil May Cry series received a new official teaser trailer as well as a release date. The show, simply titled Devil May Cry, will arrive exclusively on the subscription platform sometime in April 2025.

More news on Netflix’s Magic: The Gathering series

Image: Netflix

We got a bit more news about Netflix’s animated series based on the popular card game, Magic: The Gathering. Announced back in 2019, we haven’t heard much about the show since then, leading some to think it was dead. That’s not the case, according to Netflix. The streamer revealed that Terry Matalas is the new MTG series showrunner. We don’t know much else, but its nice to get an update on this long-awaited show.

And finally, a Rebel Moon game was revealed

Netflix

Remember Rebel Moon? Probably not, but it was Zack Snyder’s gritty and not well-received Star Wars-like action movie that landed on Netflix in 2023. A sequel arrived in 2024. People really didn’t like that one either. But hey, Netflix has already spent millions on this thing to make it a franchise, so why not throw even more money down the drain on a video game, too? Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game will be released “soon” on mobile devices.

.