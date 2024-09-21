Alleged Images Of The Switch 2 Appear Online, Nintendo Sues Palworld, And More Of The Week’s Top Stories

Rumors surrounding Nintendo’s successor to its wildly successful Switch hybrid console continue heating up, with this week bringing us images that allegedly leak the appearance of the Switch 2. In other Nintendo news, the Mario maker, along with The Pokémon Company, are suing Palworld developer Pocketpair on the grounds of patent infringement. This move comes months after TPC announced that it would “investigate” the survival game “for any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon.”

Also, we’ve got our first details on what the developers of the next Battlefield are aiming to do with the sequel, along with some glimpses of EA’s future plans revealed at an investor event this week. Read on for all this and more.

Image: Nintendo / Kotaku

Switch-tember continues apace with more wild speculation about the Switch 2 or whatever Nintendo ends up calling its upcoming gaming console. This time it’s due to allegedly leaked manufacturing information out of China which appears to show renders of what the Switch 2 might look like as well as its specifications. – Ethan Gach Read More

Nintendo And The Pokémon Company Are Suing Palworld Developer [Update]

Image: Pocketpair

Remember back in January when The Pokémon Company said it planned to “investigate” monster-taming game Palworld for intellectual property rights infringement? Well, it looks like Pikachu and friends are officially filing a lawsuit against the game’s developer. – Kenneth Shepard Read More

All The News From Today’s Big EA Investor Event

Image: EA / Lucasfilm / Kotaku

On September 17, EA held its annual Investor Day event. This is where the company shows off the future of what it’s working on, discusses how it plans to expand its franchises, and tries to convince a lot of people with money that they are profitable and worth further investment. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

Concord Director Steps Down As Studio Behind Historic PlayStation Flop Waits For Sony’s Decision

Image: Firewalk Studios / Sony

It’s been two weeks since Sony announced it was taking the unprecedented step of unreleasing Concord and almost as long since the ill-fated, sci-fi hero shooter was officially taken offline. In the time since, Kotaku understands that developers at Firewalk Studios have been in limbo about their future as they await Sony’s decision about what comes next for Concord and the team. – Ethan Gach Read More

12,000 Fake Nintendo And Sega Consoles To Be Destroyed In Major Retro Gaming Bust

Photo: panchof / Kotaku (Getty Images)

An alleged vintage gaming trafficking ring was recently busted up in Italy. Authorities say 12,000 counterfeit copies of the Atari 2600, SNES, and Sega Genesis, collectively housing millions of pirated games, have been seized and will be destroyed. Now, 12,000 fewer people will be subjected to running Super Mario Bros. on an emulator. Imagine the horror. – Ethan Gach Read More

The Internet Reacts To Pokémon Suing Palworld

Image: The Pokémon Company / Pocketpair / Kotaku

If you missed it, on September 18, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company announced they are filing a lawsuit against Palworld developer Pocketpair. After months of controversy surrounding the game colloquially known as “Pokémon with guns” and a statement made back in January by the Pokémon Company indicating that it intended to “investigate” the game, it’ss finally taking legal action. Much like when Palworld first came out with its near-identical monsters recontextualized with survival mechanics, an edgier tone, and, yes, firearms, the internet is divided on the matter. – Kenneth Shepard Read More

Indie Dev Announces Switch 2 Game As More Rumors Swirl

Image: Pathea Games / Nintendo / Kotaku

We are officially halfway through September and there’s still no sign of a Switch 2 or of the usual Nintendo Direct that typically airs around this time of year. Instead, we have an indie studio hyping up a Switch successor console on its Kickstarter page and fans buzzing about possible secret developer trips to Nintendo’s North America HQ. What does it all mean? – Ethan Gach Read More

Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, As Told By Steam Reviews

Image: Kotaku / Capcom

Last week, Capcom released its latest compilation of retro arcade games to massive acclaim. Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics features seven legendary titles, including a stunningly faithful port of the arcade version of The Punisher, and the hugely influential Marvel Vs. Capcom 2. Altogether, the seven games chart the history of Marvel and Capcom’s partnership and the amazing games that came out of it. Thank goodness for it, because until this collection was announced, many fans believed that they might be stranded on older systems. – Moises Taveras Read More

Report: PlayStation 6’s Chip Choice Will Help With Backward Compatibility

Photo: Girts Ragelis (Getty Images)

Sony has chosen the chip manufacturer for the PlayStation 6 and it’s AMD, according to a new report by Reuters. Concerns around backwards compatibility with the PS5 were apparently one of the factors in the decision-making process. – Ethan Gach Read More

Next Battlefield Returns To Modern Day, Wants To Be Like Battlefield 3

Image: EA

The next Battlefield promises a return to the Call of Duty competitor’s “core” after 2021’s futuristic sequel drove many longtime fans away. The man in charge, longtime Respawn head Vince Zampella, cites Battlefield 3 and 4 as the peak of the series that the currently untitled Battlefield 6 will be chasing. – Ethan Gach Read More