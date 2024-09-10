Analogue Pocket Gets Gorgeous Game Boy Color Tributes For $250

I still haven’t purchased an Analogue Pocket, but the latest batch of colors has me itching to spend some money I don’t have on a thing I’ll barely ever play but that will look beautiful on my shelf and fill me with joy every time I walk by and admire it. Today the retro gaming hardware company announced a new batch of tributes, this time based on the iconic Game Boy Color variants.

The GBC Colors Editions, as they’re officially called, are color matched and manufactured for the original Game Boy Color colors: Dandelion (yellow), Kiwi (green), Grape (purple), Teal (blue), Berry (red), and Gold (beige). They go on sale starting September 12 at 11:00 a.m. ET for $US250 each and begin shipping out one to two days later.

That’s really all there is to know. Otherwise it’s the same Analogue Pocket the company has been selling for years which plays original Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance cartridges. It doesn’t play ROMs unless you jailbreak it, and like all of Analogue’s consoles they use FPGA technology to match the original consoles’ functioning at the hardware level. Also they have nice, modern screens and look really pretty.

But there’s a lot more competition in the retro and emulation-based handheld gaming space in 2024 than when the Analogue Pocket first launched. Palmer Luckey is selling is own tributes to the Game Boy this fall that he promises match the specifications more closely, and the recent AYANEO pocket series has looked especially sleek in the world of Android-based gaming. Or if you are in the market for an extra expensive novelty just for the hell of it, Analogue’s own Pocket comes in an aluminum version for $US500.

Kiwi

Image: Analogue

Dandelion

Image: Analogue

Teal

Image: Analogue

Grape

Image: Analogue

Berry

Image: Analogue

Gold

Image: Analogue