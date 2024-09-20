Arcane Season 2 Finally Has A Release Date

After nearly three years of fans waiting with bated breath, we finally know when Arcane season two will air. The second, and last, season of Netflix’s League of Legends adaptation has been a long time coming and after stringing us along with a handful of clips, trailers, and a nebulous release window of November, the powers that be have seen fit to reveal when the end will come. But there’s a bit of a twist, as there are actually three release dates to look out for.

As announced through the show’s X (formerly Twitter) account on September 19, the final season of Arcane will be airing on Netflix in three acts. The first act will be released on November 9, only a couple of days after the three-year anniversary of the show’s first season dropping on Netflix. The second act will follow a week later, on November 16, and the third a week after that on November 23. This release schedule follows the example of the first season which had three episodes in each act, and while we still don’t know exactly how many episodes each act of season two contains, it’s likely it will be the same.

✨flash warning✨A new fighter has entered the ring. Experience Vi’s journey in the final chapter of Arcane. Act 1 premieres November 9, Act 2 on November 16, and Act 3 on November 23. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/drar6CWio6 — Netflix (@netflix) September 20, 2024

Netflix does seem to love its staggered releases lately. Just this year, Bridgerton and Emily in Paris both divided their most recent seasons into two-part events that aimed to boost viewership and keep subscribers around. The streaming era has also caused a lot of debate about whether a week-to-week release schedule or dropping a show all at once is better. I think there are benefits to both, depending on the show, but as someone who has been waiting for three years to see how Arcane concludes, I have to say I just want it all right now.

In addition to dropping the release dates, Netflix did tease fans a bit more with a new clip. This footage shows an in-depth look at the pit-fighter Vi we’ve seen hints of in trailers. After the events of season one, in which her relationships with both her sister and her newfound ally Caitlyn falter by show’s end, Vi is not in a good place. She’s drinking, getting the shit beat out of her, seeing visions of Caitlyn and her dead friends, all while we get to see Jinx look on in the crowd. It sets up the finale to be a pretty dark conclusion to the story of Vi, Caitlyn, and Jinx, and I couldn’t be more excited.

