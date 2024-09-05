Arcane’s Latest Trailer Teases All-Out War For Its Final Season

When Arcane season two drops this November, it’ll mark the finale to the amazing Netflix series based on League of Legends. But until we all have to be sad about the show ending, we can be excited about Netflix releasing a new trailer for the second and last season. Spoiler alert, everybody seems like they are having a bad time, but at least audiences will be able to enjoy it.

The new trailer for Arcane’s final season is a lengthy two-and-a-half minutes of adrenaline-pumping action that teases what’s to come for Caitlyn, Vi, Jinx, and the rest of the cast. The central conflict of the season, as set up in the trailer, is the confrontation between estranged sisters Vi and Jinx amidst the all-out war being waged by Piltover and the undercity of Zaun. After the cliffhanger ending of season one, which saw Jinx blast the Piltover ruling council to high heaven, it seems Vi is over seeking to redeem her sister and is all in on ending her reign of terror. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Jinx is ready to burn down everything around her. Throughout the trailer we see Jinx cause more explosions and mayhem in an attempt to cause as much destruction as possible., though a wrinkle to her plans comes in the form of an unexpected new role thrust upon her.

Netflix

Amidst her chaotic actions, it seems the undercity has found something of a hero in Jinx. A mural depicts her surrounded by doves in a hopeful pose, while returning character Sevika tells Jinx that she has the chance to unite Zaun against the treachery of Piltover. “You’re a symbol,” Sevika says. It’s a fascinating conflict to give Jinx, who states she just wants to “watch it all burn.” There’s potential for Jinx to grow into her newfound responsibility as a leader of the people, hopefully actually bringing some change to the world that she never saw in her troubled youth.

We know the building tensions between Piltover and Zaun will take center stage in season two. The new trailer gives us plenty of shots of Caitlyn’s new enforcer squad, which she leads into the undercity in order to take down Jinx and enact the martial law that that the city proper is now under. Caitlyn and her squad are seen getting into fights with Jinx and her supporters throughout the trailer, with Caitlyn wielding some impressive new firepower enhanced by the magically infused hextech. Meanwhile we see Vi punching a lot of things in two new looks as she comes to terms with taking down her sister.

Image: Netflix

Throughout the trailer we also get shots of mysterious new characters involved with the more magical, or arcane, sides of the world. The hexgates of season one (which allow for instant travel across the show’s world) are seen freaking out with magic bursting out of them. At one point we see unknown figures being lifted into the sky as magic pulses through them and the voiceover says, “the arcane is waking up.” The world of Runeterra in which Arcane and League of Legends take place is full of magic, but season one barely scratched the surface. With the final season, it looks like Arcane will go all in on that loose thread.

Text between shots in the trailer informs viewers that “Every ending is a new beginning,” while Ekko’s dialogue echoes this sentiment, saying, “Sometimes taking a leap forward means leaving a few things behind.” This seems like a clear nod to fans that while Arcane is ending, this will not be the end of animation projects in the League of Legends universe. Riot said as much already back in June of this year when Riot Creative Director Christian Linke said that the show’s end is “just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey.” Here’s hoping that whatever end Arcane season two has in store for Caitlyn, Vi, Jinx, and the rest, it won’t be the last time we see them.

