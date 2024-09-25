Assassin’s Creed Shadows Delayed To February Because Of Disappointing Star Wars Outlaws Sales

Assassin’s Creed Shadows was supposed to be one of the biggest games of the fall. Instead it will now come out on February 14, 2025 instead. Publisher Ubisoft blamed the delay on “soft” sales from Star Wars Outlaws, and said it would be using “learnings” from that game in order to improve the latest Assassin’s Creed game ahead of its new release date.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will now release February 14, 2025. pic.twitter.com/J2ah7kkytW — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) September 25, 2024