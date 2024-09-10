Astro Bot Getting Free DLC, Might Include Those Missing Cameo Characters

Astro Bot is a very good video game. Sony’s new platformer is filled with amazing levels and loads of fun moments. And Astro Bot’s only going to get bigger thanks to a free DLC update that might add some characters only mentioned in the game’s credits, too.

On September 6, Astro Bot was released exclusively for PS5 and the world became a better place. Sure, the game is filled with a ton of PlayStation-branded content that almost makes it feel like a commercial disguised as a platformer, but the thing is…the game’s really, really good, y’all. However, if you’ve already finished Astro Bot, you might have noticed a few cameos mentioned in the game’s credits that don’t actually appear anywhere. Well, perhaps Astro Bot’s free DLC will fix that.

As spotted by GameSpot on September 9, in an interview with Quest Daily, Team Asobi’s Studio Director Nicolas Doucet confirmed that more content was coming.

“So we have free DLC. So it’s going to be free. It’s going to come this year,” said Doucet. “It will be small. It’s not going to be like a, you know, huge, huge amount, but it [will] be focusing on one of the features that people enjoyed in Astro’s Playroom…the speedruns.”

While the levels are quite short in Astro’s Playroom and Astro Bot compared to those in some other platformers, Doucet said people love to optimize and cut seconds as they play stages over and over. So this DLC will embrace that. And it will add “some characters we didn’t include yet” in Astro Bot.

Who might those new cameo bots be? Well, we may already know, thanks to the game’s credits. Don’t keep reading if you want to avoid spoilers.

As reported by VGC, the end credits in Astro Bot contain references to Assassin’s Creed, Beyond Good & Evil, Rayman, Croc, Worms, Stellar Blade, and Rise of the Ronin. No bots from any of these games appear in Astro Bot, even if you’ve played Astro’s Playroom and picked up the bonus characters. So it seems likely that characters from these franchises will be added in the new DLC.

And for those worried that the new DLC will be too focused on challenging speedrun levels, don’t worry, Team Asobi wants to add some less difficult and more fun stuff to the platformer, too. Doucet described this extra, upcoming content as “toy-like” in the interview with Quest Daily.

