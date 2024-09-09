Astro Bot Has An Amazing Uncharted Level, With A Bunch Of Secret Eggs

Though you’ll spend most of your time in Astro Bot clearing original levels set in the game’s own universe, each of its galaxies ends with a level based on a beloved PlayStation franchise. One of these is the splendidly sarcastically named Dude Raiding, which provides Astro with Uncharted protagonist Nathan Drake’s pistol for a thrilling adventure through a jungle.

It wouldn’t be an Uncharted-themed expedition without some treasure hunting, of course. Hidden throughout this level are three eggs, and finding them all will net you a nice trophy. Let’s dive in and find them.

All egg locations in Astro Bot’s Dude Raiding

There are three eggs to be found throughout Dude Raiding. They’re relatively well-hidden, but we’ve got all of their locations pinpointed for you below.

Egg 1

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

The first egg can be found in the area where a crashed plane has found itself stuck in a tree. On the rear side of the platform below the plane is a ladder leading down to a wall with four faces. You must shoot them with your gun to cycle through different faces until they’re all showing the face with flat eyes. When the wall opens, you’ll find the egg behind it.

Egg 2

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

After sliding down a grass ramp a little ways through the level, you can find the second egg by heading to the right and jumping up some platforms. This is the easiest of the eggs to find, as it’s in plain sight once you reach the top.

Egg 3

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Late in the level, you’ll open a massive door to reach an interior section. Eventually, you’ll come to a room filled with spikes on the ground and a rope leading up. Hop on the rope and climb just a little way, then turn around to spot the final egg in an alcove.

With all of the eggs found, you’ll receive a trophy called “The Lost Eggacy” (har har) and be one step closer to full completion of Astro Bot.

