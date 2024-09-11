Astro Bot’s Earlier Game Astro’s Playroom Now Has An Ape Escape Bot!

When Astro Bot was announced, Team Asobi began adding new Special Bots to track down in Astro’s Playroom. These new bots, meant to offer a little extra something to hype players up for Astro’s first ever full-length adventure, have provided a good reason to return to the PS5 pack-in game and solve some puzzles. The final bot is in there now, and to find it, you’ll be heading to Memory Meadow.

Where to find the Ape Escape Special Bot in Memory Meadow

Fast travel to Gusty Gateway in Memory Meadow to begin searching for the Ape Escape special bot. From where you spawn, head forward and unveil two controller cords that act like bridges, leading to an Ape Escape-themed bot (he’s holding a net). But it’s not that simple.

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

To the left of this bot is a blue flashing spot in the clouds that we need to throw something at, so head all the way back to where you spawned, then look to the left for some wires you can pull to reveal a throwable item.

Take this item back to the blue flashing spot in the clouds. Stand at the edge of the platform and look down to trigger a reticle on the spot that indicates you can throw the item, then press Square to do so.

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

This will unleash a container holding the Ape Escape special bot, but it;s still not that simple. You’ll need to solve a riddle to free him.

How to free the Ape Escape special bot

Continue forward through the level a bit further until you go behind a tall platform and have to jump on a moving cloud that looks like a controller. Hop on it and ride it to the cliffs on the back of that tall platform, then jump up to the top to see a lone tree.

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Punch the tree repeatedly until a bushel of bananas falls down. Take these back to the Ape Escape special bot and jump over to the round platform in front of the container. When doing so, he’ll break out in dance, and you’ll need to match his dance moves.

There are four dances, each corresponding to one of the directions on your D-Pad. Unfortunately, the order in which the special bot performs dances is random, so this will require some trial and error as you learn which moves are which. If you fail, you can run back and grab another bushel of bananas to try again.

Once you complete the dances in the correct order, you’ll unlock the final special bot in Astro’s Playroom, netting you the “No escape!” trophy in the process. Excellent work!

