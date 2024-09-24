Astro Bot’s Free DLC Is Coming This Fall, Adding New Levels And Bots

During today’s State of Play, Sony confirmed that Astro Bot’s previously announced free DLC will be arriving later this Fall. The DLC will add new bots, including characters from Helldivers and Stellar Blade as well as new levels.

