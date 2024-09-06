Astro Bot’s God Of War Level Has The Best Secret Weapon

In addition to its many exciting and creative main levels, each Astro Bot galaxy ends with a level themed around a popular PlayStation franchise. One of these, known as Bot of War, grants Astro access to the throwable Leviathan Axe normally wielded by God of War protagonist Kratos. In this level are eight of Odin’s Ravens, which can be defeated to earn the “Eyes of the All-Father” trophy. We’ve got all of their locations below.

Where to find all of Odin’s Ravens in Bot of War

There are eight of Odin’s Ravens to find in the Bot of War level. They glow bright green and are easy to identify once you know where to look.

Note: Unfortunately, the corvids permanently disappear after destroying them the first time, so capturing actual photos of the ravens became impossible when replaying the level. However, the images below will nevertheless show you their exact locations.

Odin’s Raven 1

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

The first Odin’s Raven can be seen sitting on a rock in the ocean next to some other black ravens, as you fly into the level on your DualSense. Simply hit it with the DualSense to register it.

Odin’s Raven 2

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

After meeting Kratos and Atreus, you’ll enter a large open area. Take note of the giant spike ball over to the left. Break some ice nearby to reveal a jump pad you can use to get on top of it, then look for the second Odin’s Raven sitting on a broken bridge nearby.

Odin’s Raven 3

Screenshot: Sony

After the last area, you’ll need to make a controller cord bridge to cross. There will be an archway leading to the next section of the map, but don’t go through it yet. Instead, you’ll see the third Odin’s Raven sitting above the giant turtle on the right of this part of the level.

Odin’s Raven 4

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Return to the archway, but once again avoid going through it yet. This fourth Odin’s Raven can be seen clearly sitting above some enemies to the left of the archway.

Odin’s Raven 5

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Continue along this left path and blow the horn ahead to summon Jörmungandr. Walk up this giant serpent’s back, then look for the fifth Odin’s Raven sitting on the cliffside here.

Odin’s Raven 6

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Finally, head through the archway into the next area to see the sixth Odin’s Raven in plain sight, just in front of the checkpoint.

Odin’s Raven 7

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

From the checkpoint, turn around and look on the side of this small area for a wall you can break. Do so, then pass through to find the seventh Odin’s Raven flying ahead, with Mimir’s head clenched in its talons.

Odin’s Raven 8

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

As you near the end of the level, you’ll have to knock over a giant hammer. After doing this, walk around the base of the hammer to find the final Odin’s Raven.

With all of Odin’s Ravens found, you’ll earn the “Eyes of the All-Father” trophy for your hard work. That puts you one step further toward full completion of Astro Bot!

