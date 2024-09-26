Astro Bot’s Horizon Zero Dawn-Themed Level Has A Tricky Trophy

The Horizon-themed level in Astro Bot, titled Machine Learning,may not have any collectibles specifically made for it—like the God of War stage’s ravens—but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a reward for trophy hunters. What the Trip can only be unlocked while playing through Machine Learning, and this guide will tell you how!

How to Unlock the “What the Trip” Trophy

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

What the Trip tasks you with defeating seven enemies, using the Tripcaster. What makes it tricky is that you do not have free control of this weapon, and must instead use wires that are pre-set through-out the level. Once you come across these traps, you’ll have to trick the nearby enemies into walking through them, and swiftly destroy the irritating bots. Luckily, the Tripcaster lines occur fairly early in the level, so you should have the trophy pretty quickly.

Make your way through the level until you come across a floating balloon with a green canister attached to it. Shoot the balloon to open a red target through the other side of the mountain. Firing an arrow at this will cause a wire to shoot out, connecting both sides. Slide down it and while doing so, use your bow to take down the two electric enemies waiting for you at the end.

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

You will then come across your first tripcasters in the level, but there aren’t any enemies here to destroy. So jump on the launchpad up ahead to be brought up to a landing where there are three of the traps aligned in a circle, and seven enemies. How convenient!

The goal here is to jump over the lines, attract the attention of the enemies, and then jump back and forth tricking them into running into the traps. One thing to note is that hovering over the lines will cause them to break, so as you are hopping around, make sure not to whip out your hover lasers. The enemies will also occasionally not fall for the trap, and end up hopping over the line. If they do, just keep on moving around the circle until they run into another one.

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

There is another spot later in the level that has Tripcasters as well, however there aren’t seven enemies here. It could be used if you accidentally kill one of the enemies in the first area, but it is generally easier to just restart the level and try again.

Now that its objectives have been cleared up, you can enjoy the rest of the level inspired by the hit Horizon games stress-free. Assuming you found all those missing bots and puzzle pieces too.