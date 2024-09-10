Baldur’s Gate 3 Hides A Wealth Of Secrets, Only Revealed If You’re A Drow

One thing Baldur’s Gate 3 excels at is letting you find your own way through a variety of situations, choosing whichever path seems most interesting to you. And while there are an almost infinite number of unique routes through the game, one of my personal favorite details is how differently the first act feels if you choose to play as a Drow.

Not only does it stack the deck in your favor with the Absolute cultists and goblins, if you are one of the sinister dark elves from the Underdark, but it opens up a whole bunch of quest options you’d otherwise never know were in the game!

Click next above to find out a whole bunch of ways playing as a Drow will dramatically change the nature of the game.

Embracing The (Under)dark



Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

Starting by creating a character that is a member of the Drow race (or the Half-Elf race with Drow subrace) is the most straightforward option, but the most flexible way to enjoy some Drow privilege is to roll yourself another race and use a spell or item to disguise yourself as one.

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

Starting a game as Gale, or the stock pre-rolled Dark Urge character, will give you the option to select the Level 1 spell: Disguise Self. Also, if you want to play Tav (the default name for any custom character), any Wizard, Bard, or Sorcerer will give you that same option.

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

Another way to get the ability is with the Digital Deluxe Upgrade, which grants the Mask of the Shapeshifter. The mask can be found in the Traveller’s Chest the first time you travel to your Camp, and is a reference to Fane’s helm in Divinity: Original Sin II. This is a great way to become a Drow (or any race for that matter), if you are playing as a non-Drow Fighter, Barbarian, or other class, or if you’d just prefer not to spend a slot on the versatile spell for whatever reason.

If you are using Disguise Self, it is important to note that the Femme Drow is a Seldarine (the good-aligned Drow), and the Strong Femme Drow is a worshiper of Lolth (the evil spider-associated deity), and each will give you different options from time to time.

Rescuing Lae’zel



Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

The first time you’ll be able to take advantage of your dark visage is when you happen upon the Tieflings who have caged Lae’zel. Speak to them and they’ll remark on your heritage. Pass an incredibly low Intimidation check (courtesy of natural Drow intimidation) and they’ll leave without putting up a fight, leaving you free to reunite with your Gith ally.

Gaining Passage Through The Blighted Village



Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

Walking into the Blighted Village normally initiates a relatively tough fight, particularly if you haven’t explored much before you reach it. If you are Drow (or disguised as Drow), however, the fight is completely avoided, with the Goblin leader begging forgiveness for not realizing who you were.

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

They assume you are a servant of the Absolute, turning this hostile town into a small hub where you can wander freely, looting as you please. Not a bad way to earn 100XP.

The Fate Of The Deep Gnome



Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

Barcus Wroot is being held by Goblins in the northern part of the Blighted Village, but if you’re a Drow, they’ll cower before you, and passing a very easy Intimidation check, you’ll get them to do whatever you like. Have them torment Barcus or free him, it’s up to you.

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

If you free him, and you are a Seldarine Drow, you’ll get a bonus option when he assumes you are going to enslave him.

An Audience With The Followers Of The Absolute

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

As you enter the Goblin camp, Klaw won’t even have a conversation with you. No fight, no dialogue check, just ‘Drow coming through’ and they let you through. Couldn’t be easier to gain access.

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

Just after you enter the main gate, you’ll find tons of feasting goblins. You can poison their beer, and even after they are poisoned and come to question you, you have the Drow-specific option to say “Consider it a privilege. I could have just gutted you.” Very bold.

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

Entering the fortress, you’ll get two Drow-exclusive dialogue options. Say you are here for an audience with the leaders, and then be specific about meeting with Minthara and the guards will let you pass without a skill check.

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

Heading further inside, Minthara will welcome you as a ‘sister’ and assume you are here to join her hunt. She doesn’t require convincing, and will even excitedly let you torture the captive to see if you can gain the location of the druid grove nearby.

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

If you do find it, you’ll be tasked with spying and gaining entry to let in the war force, and you’ll get a special option to point out they may not be too eager to welcome a Drow.

Discord Among The Druids



Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

Speaking of the Emerald Grove, things aren’t quite as rosy for a Drow there. Although Kelvor will admit to initial misgivings of a Drow, he’s quick to warm to you. The Druids, on the other hand, won’t allow you to enter at all until Kagha requests your presence, specifically.

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

While the other druids are opposed to the Drow, the more extreme leader, Kagha, finds a kindred spirit in followers of Lolth, and will say as much. She even finds a Drow appearing as a good sign. Very unusual for a leader of druids…

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

You can also speak to the children, and a few others, for some minor Drow interactions, but that wraps up Act I rather nicely.

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

There are plenty more options for interesting racial interactions throughout the game (and other ones in Act I, like Tiefling for example), so keep using the spell as you proceed through the game, and experiment to see what kinds of other weird situations you can get into! Think outside the box and Larian will reward you.

.