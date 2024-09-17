Behold The Latest Massive Lego Star Wars Set: A $500 Jabba’s Barge

Lego is back with another big, beefy Star Wars set and this time its Jabba’s Barge. The desert sea sci-fi yacht, envy of all of Tatooine, features almost 4,000 pieces and comes with a hefty price tag of $US500. More expensive than a lot of Lego sets but still not as much as a PS5 Pro.

Lego Insiders get early access (it’s not just for games anymore) to pre-orders on October 3, with the sets available to purchase for everyone else starting on October 6. Jabba’s Barge weighs in at exactly 3,942 pieces and is 31 inches long. It also comes with 11 minifigures, including Jabba himself, a bunch of his alien groupies, as well as Princess Leia, C-3PO, and R2-D2 ready to bartend.

Lego produced a replica of Jabba’s Barge back in the 2000s with set 6210, but that one was a lot smaller at half the length and less than a quarter of the pieces. It was definitely more manageable and a lot cheaper, though. Still, even the new Jabba’s Barge is something of a tiny little guy when compared to some of the biggest Lego sets ever produced, including the $US760 Razor Crest, $US1,050 AT-AT, and $US1,050 Millennium Falcon.

That one weighed in at 7,541 pieces and was a pain to fit on a shelf. Fortunately, Jabba’s Barge looks a bit more manageable in comparison, and the big side doors make it much more conducive to poking around inside and imagining you’re back on Tatooine doing crimes with the Hutts.

Image: Lego

I build Lego sets with everything in tidy trays too

Image: Lego

Look at the vent shaft detail

Image: Lego

Jabba’s barge is full of compartments

Image: Lego

This guy doesn’t have kids apparently

Image: Lego

Shaken, not stirred

Image: Lego

Princess Leia is ready to shoot some womp rats

Image: Lego

Everything in its right place

Image: Lego

Jabba knows what’s up

Image: Lego

Open the doors to air things out

Image: Lego

Your neighbors will be so impressed

Image: Lego

Glass display case not included

Image: Lego