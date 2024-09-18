Bloodborne Remaster Still MIA, But ESRB Leak Confirms Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 Port

A new rating for a yet-unannounced Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered was spotted on the official Entertainment Software Rating Board website, seemingly confirming the previously rumored remaster.

Almost exactly two years ago, reports from various websites claimed that Sony and Guerrilla Games were working on a remastered version of 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn. The original post-apocalyptic open-world game, which featured large robo dinos, was released on PS4 and eventually PC to rave reviews from critics and fans. And now, based on previous reports and this new ESRB rating, it seems a PS5 remastered version of Horizon is on the way.

On September 18, well-known game deals and news aggregator Wario64 shared a tweet showing a Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered ESRB rating. The newly spotted rating mentions PS5 and PC, so it appears that this new version might launch on both platforms right away. The game is still rated T for Teen as it was back in 2017 on PS4.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is ESRB rated (Windows PC, PlayStation 5) pic.twitter.com/kv0hE7hQvS — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 18, 2024

Previously in 2022, VGC and Gematsu reported that, according to their sources, the remastered version of Horizon Zero Dawn will have quality-of-life improvements, new character models, updated lighting and animations, new graphics modes, and more accessibility features, too. I also expect that this yet-to-be-confirmed remaster will run and look even better on Sony’s just-announced $US700 PS5 Pro.

Of course, not everyone is happy about this news. When the previous reports hit the web in 2022, many Bloodborne fans were confused and upset. They didn’t understand why Sony was remastering Horizon Zero Dawn instead of Bloodborne. And now, in 2024, this Horizon remaster is likely close to coming out while Bloodborne fans continue to sit in their rocking chair, looking out at the ocean and hoping that one day, their beloved remaster will come home. One day…

In other Horizon news, later this year Sony and Lego will be launching Lego Horizon Adventures on PS5, Switch, and PC.

