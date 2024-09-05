Borderlands And LotR Headline A Strong Lineup Of Free Amazon Prime Games This Month

Every month, millions of people around the world take for granted the fact that they are probably members of Amazon Prime. A Prime subscription nets you a lot, including a streaming service and free shipping on online orders, but it also offers new free games every month through Prime Gaming. Sometimes, these offerings are a snooze, but this September, Amazon is throwing a lot at players, and the biggest draws are multiple Lord of the Rings games as well as most of the Borderlands series.

Amazon will be rolling out September’s lineup in waves, and the games are mostly spread across the GOG storefront, Epic Games Store, and its own cloud gaming platform, Amazon Luna. Games will be made available to redeem every Thursday for the rest of the month, but you can start with some of the heavy hitters immediately.

Right off the bat, Prime members will be able to redeem GOG codes for the game of the year edition of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Lego The Lord of the Rings. Additionally, the sequel to the former, Shadow of War, is available on Amazon Luna, and Lego The Hobbit will be rolled out to Prime members in a few weeks in conjunction with the sixth episode of The Rings of Power’s second season. Considering the fact that Prime is currently home to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is in the middle of its second season, their inclusion comes as little surprise.

Today, folks can also redeem a few of the installments in the popular Borderlands games. Likely coming off of the critically panned box-office bomb of a movie adaptation, as well as the announcement of Borderlands 4 at Gamescom, Amazon is giving its subscribers both Borderlands 2 and The Pre-Sequel on the Epic Games Store. Down the line, Telltale’s Tales From the Borderlands will also be made available there.

Those are only the first few big ticket items for the month, but there’s still a lot more coming. Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the final installment in Crystal Dynamic’s modern Tomb Raider trilogy, is also available now via Epic Games Store and you can get the RPG Greedfall on GOG. Eternights, a game that’s a hybrid of a dating sim and action game, is also out now, and some great indie games like Moonlighter will be in the subsequent release waves.

The moody Metroidvania Ghost Song will be hitting closer to the end of the month, and the beloved Kerbal Space Program will be available to members on September 19. Thronebreaker, the narrative-heavy card game set in the Witcher universe, is also part of the month’s roster, and some regions will even get access to the MMO Black Desert. All in all, a pretty decent haul for the 15 or so dollars a month that Prime now costs, with a little something for everyone.

Here’s the full run of everything coming to Prime Gaming members for September 2024 and where it’ll be available.

Available Now

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition (GOG)

Lego The Lord of the Rings (GOG)

Borderlands 2 (Epic Games Store)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Epic Games Store)

Greedfall: Gold Edition (GOG)

Whispered Secrets: Everburning Candle Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)

Minabo — A Walk through Life (Amazon Games App)

Eternights (Epic Games Store)

Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (Amazon Games App)

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (Epic Games Store)

Available September 12

Tales from the Borderlands (Epic Games Store)

9 Years of Shadows (GOG)

Moonlighter (GOG)

Golfie (Amazon Games App)

Cursed to Golf (GOG)

Hell Pie (GOG)

Showgunners (GOG)

Arcadegeddon (Epic Games Store)

Available September 19

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (GOG)

The Falconeer (GOG)

Lego The Hobbit (GOG)

I Love Finding Cats & Pups — Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games Code)

Kerbal Space Program (GOG)

Available September 26

Mystery Case Files: Black Crown (Amazon Games App)

Ghost Song (GOG)

Ynglet (Amazon Games App)

Black Desert (Pearl Abyss Code)

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams (Amazon Games App)

.