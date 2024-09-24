Breaking Down The Best And Worst Agatha All Along Theories

Agatha All Along, Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, is a witchy delight. Thanks to a phenomenal performance by Kathryn Hahn, reprising her WandaVision role, and a supporting cast that includes the likes of Broadway Legend Patti LuPone, the show is a must-watch for Marvel fans. It also continues the now time-honored tradition of stoking wild theories from the fanbase as new episodes slowly release.

With just two episodes out so far, audiences are already in a tizzy as they try to figure out which character is hiding a big secret, who the villain of the show will be, and what every single easter egg really means. But beyond that one theory we’re all talking about most—you know the one, and even if you don’t, we’ll talk about it in a moment—fans have come up with a number of other wild ideas about where Agatha All Along could be taking viewers. Here are five fascinating fan theories and how they might actually fit into the show.

Teen is actually Wiccan



Image: Marvel

Let’s get that one theory out of the way first. John Locke’s unnamed character, only referred to as “Teen,” is actually Wiccan. Also known by the name of Billy Kaplan, Wiccan is one of Wanda Maximoff’s sons. We’ve seen Billy before in the MCU on WandaVision, where he even demonstrated his own magical abilities. But by the end of the show it was revealed that these versions of Wanda’s kids are a creation of her own twisted reality. However, that doesn’t mean Joe Locke isn’t Billy. We’ve seen multiversal madness and lots of temporal shenanigans across the MCU and with magic, anything is possible.

Agatha All Along is also heavily implying that Locke is Wiccan, to the point that it’s almost an accepted fact for viewers. Teen claims he broke Agatha out of her curse, a feat she is impressed by considering it means he was able to contend with the Scarlet Witch’s magic. That could be an easier task for someone related to her. From a costume design perspective, Teen already looks like he’s casually cosplaying Wiccan, with the gray sweater and dark pants easily seen as an homage to the outfit Wiccan wears in the comics. All we’re missing is a big cloak, though in some ways Teen’s hoodie isn’t far off. Oh, and there’s also the slight matter of a subtitle on a trailer referring to Locke’s character as Billy. This seems like an open-and-shut case.

Teen is actually Nicholas Scratch



Image: Marvel

Of course, Marvel has tried to fool viewers before, and Locke’s Teen could be no different. The show could be using the obvious Billy hints as a cover for who Locke actually is: Nicholas Scratch. We’ve caught glimpses of Scratch’s presence in the first few episodes of Agatha All Along so far, suggesting he is Agatha’s dead son. In the comics Scratch is indeed Agatha’s son, and a powerful magic user in his own right.

Scratch also has a clear connection to the show in the form of the Salem Seven, the coven hunting down Agatha. In the comics, the Salem Seven are the children of Scratch, who has it out for his mother. Agatha and Teen are already beginning to form a begrudging mother-son dynamic and it wouldn’t be shocking if the show reveals that they are in fact mother and son. But with Scratch’s comic past, if Locke is Scratch the question becomes: is he secretly the villain of the show?

Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal Isn’t Who She Says She Is



Image: Marvel

Yet another character in Agatha All Along viewers have quickly decided isn’t who they say they are is Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal. Plaza appears in Agatha’s detective show illusion as a government agent who clearly knows the truth about Agatha, even when the witch herself doesn’t. Once Agatha awakens from her illusion, Vidal reappears as a dark witch intent on killing her. The two clearly have history, and loads of sexual tension, but nobody knows why. In forming her coven, Agatha is told to look for a black heart to fill the role of the green witch that viewers assume is meant to be Vidal, but Agatha refuses.

Despite her relatively short screen time so far, fans already have theories on who Plaza is. The black heart used to represent Vidal has led many to suggest she is actually the comic character Black Heart. Fans are desperate for this one to be true as the character is the child of the demon Mephisto, and everybody wants Mephisto to show up in Agatha All Along. (More on that in a bit.) There isn’t much else to support the theory yet, but dropping the character name is already a pretty big hint that this theory could be true. It isn’t the only theory though. It’s also possible Vidal is Victoria Montesi, a character with ties to the Darkhold and the demon Cthon who created it. An even wilder theory is that Vidal is Lady Death herself, on a mission to claim Agatha, who has fled from death for so long with the aid of her powers. So far we know frustratingly little about Vidal, so any of these could be true—or wildly incorrect—at this point.

This is just another Illusion Agatha is trapped in



Image: Marvel

The start of Agatha All Along sees the titular witch trapped inside an illusion placed on her by the Scarlet Witch. Rio Vidal and the Teen help break her out of this curse and set her on the path to walk the Witch’s Road. But what if that’s not actually true? One theory making the rounds suggests the entire show, and Agatha’s journey to travel the Witch’s Road, is just another illusion within Wanda’s curse.

I can understand why people would think this. Starting off within the illusion immediately makes any event that occurs from the show’s beginning suspect. Maybe none of this is real! I hate that theory though, if only because it’s boring and would rob the show of any purpose. While it is possible that we’re seeing Agatha in another version of her prison, it would mean that any events or character development that occur within are essentially worthless as they are all happening outside of reality. Maybe this theory is correct, but I really hope it isn’t.

The show will introduce Mephisto (for real this time!)



Image: Marvel

Ah yes, the Marvel series staple. The latest series on Disney+ will introduce Mephisto to the MCU. We’ve been doing this since Marvel first started making shows on Disney+ with WandaVision back in 2021. The theory goes that in any story related to the mystical side of Marvel, Mephisto can’t be too far.

Hypothetically this could all make sense considering Agatha All Along is the most mystical show or movie we’ve gotten for how it attempts to really dig into the history and mechanisms of witchcraft in this universe. The suggestion that Aubrey Plaza is also secretly playing Mephisto’s kid isn’t helping this rumor. Nicholas Scratch also has ties to the demon, which just keeps adding validity to the idea that he’ll finally show up. I do think it would be extremely funny if he didn’t, however, as we can then keep the Mephisto joke theory rolling for a little while longer.