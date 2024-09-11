Breakthrough Gaming: How To Get Started In Extraction Fantasy Dungeonborne

The extraction shooter genre is positively booming, following the immense success of titles such as Escape From Tarkov, Hunt: Showdown and Helldivers 2. So it was only natural that developers would seek to make some set in medieval fantasy. There’s mobile hit, Dark and Darker, but even better, and with more quality-of-life features and excellent combat, there’s Dungeonborne. The gamelaunched utterly free on Steam in July, and remains one of the most popular games on the platform. It’s also many people’s first entry into the genre.

If you’re one of those new players, welcome! We’re here to help you choose the best class for newcomers to Dungeonborne!

Set in the corridors of Clouseau Castle and labyrinth of Sinner’s End, Dungeonborne is a dungeon crawling, first-person extraction game of swords and magic.

All classes in Dungeonborne

Dungeonborne has eight classes to choose from, allowing you to diversify playstyles and explore the various dungeons uniquely. Unfortunately, the game has no dedicated archer class. You can’t recreate Legolas. However, there are crossbows that allow you to launch attacks from a short to medium distance.

Fighter : The ideal class for beginners with excellent attack and decent stamina but poor defense against long-range enemies

: The ideal class for beginners with excellent attack and decent stamina but poor defense against long-range enemies Rogue : A stealth class for those who would rather stick to the shadows and strike from behind, which is ideal, considering they suffer from poor defense and low HP

: A stealth class for those who would rather stick to the shadows and strike from behind, which is ideal, considering they suffer from poor defense and low HP Priest : A support class capable of healing allies and debuffing enemies but heavily reliant on party members to deal damage

: A support class capable of healing allies and debuffing enemies but heavily reliant on party members to deal damage Swordmaster : A frontline class with dual swords that attacks quickly and in wide arcs, making them a solo player’s dream

: A frontline class with dual swords that attacks quickly and in wide arcs, making them a solo player’s dream Druid : A mystical class capable of wielding the power of earth and animals to deal close-range and long-range attacks, though one of the more difficult classes to learn

: A mystical class capable of wielding the power of earth and animals to deal close-range and long-range attacks, though one of the more difficult classes to learn Pyromancer : A caster that wields fire spells to deal long-range damage, albeit slowly

: A caster that wields fire spells to deal long-range damage, albeit slowly Death Knight: A melee class ideal at defeating NPCs but less viable in PvP

The class you select in Dungeonborne will directly affect how much fun you have in the game, especially when playing solo. Even in a group, some classes outperform others. As a new player, play it safe while you learn the game’s map and mechanics; opt for the Fighter!

The best class for beginners

Screenshot: Mithril Interactive / Kotaku

When choosing a class to main in Dungeonborne, new players highly benefit from playing the safe choice: a Fighter. They’re a powerful class capable of dealing damage, taking damage, and work well in both solo or group play.

Despite the class restrictions, primarily because the Fighter can only wear plate armor, it’s still one of the best options for a new player. It’s a versatile class capable of wielding most of the game’s weapons (except for wands), though you’ll likely wind up carrying a sword and shield, and a crossbow for long-range damage-dealing capabilities. Of course, there’s always the longsword for a more in-your-face playstyle. For newcomers, I recommend opting for the sword and shield, as you can block incoming attacks and then combo light attacks to land two to three hits in quick succession.

Screenshot: Mithril Interactive / Kotaku

That said, there’s a certain expectation when playing as a Fighter, specifically in a group environment, that you’re the party’s tank and frontline soldier. As a new player, that can feel overwhelming. You’re now the center of attention, the first line of defense against enemies attacking your teammates. It’s a lot of pressure. It’s also a fantastic way to learn the game, as you’re thrust into the combat to sink or swim.

You can get Dungeonbornefor free on Steam, although there are ways to spend money once you’re in.

.