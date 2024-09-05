Breakthrough Gaming: How To Get Started With Sins Of A Solar Empire 2

Getting into a brand-new genre is challenging, especially one as complex as a 4X strategy game. You’re not solely controlling a handful of troops as they march on capture points across the map; you run an entire empire, including its diplomatic, martial, and economic wings, to guide a faction to prosperity. It’s often overwhelming, and that might be putting you off trying the excellent Sins of a Solar Empire II.

Sins of a Solar Empire II is a space-based 4X game (eXplore, eXpand, eXploit, and eXterminate) in which you take control of a fledgling empire setting out for the stars. Your task is to exploit the resources of various planets and asteroids through mining facilities, fueling your economy and military-industrial complex as you pump out progressively more powerful spaceships capable of drilling holes in your enemies. With a fleet under your control, you will move from system to system, taking control of sectors until you’re the only empire left standing.

How to succeed at Sins of a Solar Empire II

Screenshot: Stardock / Kotaku

When you load into your first game of Sins of a Solar Empire 2, there’s an entire galaxy waiting for you to explore and exploit. It’s massive, with numerous worlds waiting for a savvy player or AI NPC to stake their claim. But first, your industry requires management. You have no fleet to speak of, and your research is woefully underprepared for the journey deeper into space. It feels like a lot.

Claim your free capital ship

Screenshot: Stardock / Kotaku

Right from the off, you’ll receive a free capital ship—one of the more powerful vessels in the game—at the start of each game. You only get one, though, so pick wisely. You’ll want to assess your options, as they vary in equipment loadouts, armor ratings, and playstyle.

As there are three playable factions currently in the game, here are the capital ships we recommend starting with for each:

TEC

Kol Battleship

Marza Dreadnought

Advent

Radiant Battleship

Halcyon Carrier

Vasari

Jarrasul Evacuator

Antorak Marauder

That said, everyone will have their favorites.

Expand your industry

While the game may provide you with your first capital ship, it’s the only thing you’ll get for free in Sins of a Solar Empire 2. Everything else requires martial prowess or a keen industrial eye.

The game features numerous resources required to successfully construct new ships, purchase upgrades, and invade other planets. These resources include credits, metals, crystals, tauranite, indurium, kalanide, andvar, and quarnium.

Each has a specific use in the game, with most going toward spaceship and workshop upgrades. Quarnium is one of the most desired, as it’s crucial to end-game construction that will help you turn the tide in the game’s last moments.

Most importantly, however, you must construct refineries, survey planets, and seek out derelicts. For some, like metals and crystals, planetside mining and orbital extractors will provide a near-constant supply.

Take your time, expand slowly

One of the most common mistakes new players make in any 4X game is overexerting themselves and pushing too soon. There’s a happy medium.

Go ahead and pause the game. Then, take some time to read every tooltip and informational panel that appears. When you survey a planet, read the results. Before constructing a new ship, read its description to see if it suits your fleet. The same goes for every research module; read them all, then choose one to focus on next.

When you’ve built up a small fleet of ships, send your survey ship to the next system down the line. I like to send a few corvettes along with my survey ship, especially if I suspect the enemy is near my position. Your survey ship isn’t armed well enough to deal with hostiles, not even the pirate minors, so provide a guard or risk losing your valuable ships.

Should you encounter a more considerable force, have your fleet prepped and waiting to jump into the new system with haste. You want overwhelming brute force to push back the enemy or wipe them clean from the system.

Invest in planetary upgrades

Screenshot: Stardock / Kotaku

The last thing we’ll cover in this beginner’s guide is planetary upgrades. You may now upgrade your planets with various infrastructures to boost your empire. On top of planetary upgrades, spaceborne upgrades circle planets and provide additional buffs, such as mining operations or defense platforms.

But for now, focus on developing your key planets. You can construct upgrades to enhance:

Commerce : Increase the amount of credits you passively earn

: Increase the amount of credits you passively earn Mining : Produce additional metal and crystals

: Produce additional metal and crystals Defense : Increase the number of military slots and builders and increase planetary HP

: Increase the number of military slots and builders and increase planetary HP Logistics: Increase the number of civilian slots and builders and the total surface slots for additional construction

In the early game, you’ll want to prioritize your industry and commerce to help you expand to new star systems and build a fleet capable of withstanding attack. Once you’re in a good spot with Commerce and Mining, improve Defense and Logistics. In that order!

The number one tip we can offer you when first starting your Sins of a Solar Empire 2 campaign is to take your time. There’s no rush to conquer the galaxy. But when you spot an opening, when your enemy shows weakness, you force their hand and rush headlong into the fray!

