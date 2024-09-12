Chappell Roan Turned The VMAs Into An Elden Ring Cutscene

Chappell Roan, your favorite artist’s favorite artist, recently came under fire for canceling tour dates to rehearse for the 2024 Video Music Awards that took place on September 11 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Fans were rightfully disappointed, but after seeing the “Hot to Go” singer get on stage dressed in a full suit of armor and light the set on fire with a crossbow? Girl, cancel whatever shows you need to.

Roan’s medieval fantasy-themed performance was an inspired choice, one meant to pay homage to French historical figure Joan of Arc and likely also legendary singer/songwriter Kate Bush. From lighting the set on fire to the dancers dressed in full suits of armors, Roan and her crew were serving. The mic was on, the vocals were top-tier, and the sword-fighting choreography was incredible to watch with a fiery backdrop.

MTV

Fans were shook, but seeing Roan armor-clad and wielding a bow and sword naturally invited comparisons to various fantasy games like Elden Ring, Baldur’s Gate, and Dragon Age. Outside of video games, plenty of Dungeons & Dragons fans compared her to classes like the Paladin, and artists immediately picked up their pens to draw Roan’s fantasy persona in their own styles. Roan was clearly going for a theme for the event, as she also dressed in a Joan of Arc-inspired outfit on the red carpet with a gorgeous red and white gown, complete with armored cuffs and sword in hand. Everyone who has ever been a fan of a fantasy game, TV show, book, or movie had a joke in the chamber or a piece of art in their hearts. Here are some of the best reactions to Chappell Roan’s VMAs performance.

Chappell Roan burning down the castle aka the heterosexual fairytale dream, while singing about comp het. Iconic! pic.twitter.com/ZKpvx8EhVh — Gaby (@thisisnothend) September 12, 2024

varric and bianca about to confront solas pic.twitter.com/f946SZSb1y — rhea 🏺 jaheira and neve stan (@lionslavellan) September 12, 2024

gonna tell my kids this was malenia, blade of miquella https://t.co/CuVe24DPXv — AUZZIE 🔜 EDMONTON EXPO (@auzziejlee) September 11, 2024

me after 6 hours in the baldur’s gate 3 character creation screen https://t.co/MZrPanEzfM — 𝖒𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖊 | 𝕓𝕘𝟛 𝕓𝕣𝕒𝕚𝕟𝕣𝕠𝕥 (@MixYenn) September 11, 2024

every gay dnd bitches new paladin face claim for the next 3-5 years pic.twitter.com/VgLjuC2LDo — moth 🦷 (@ettufruite) September 12, 2024

she’s a literal oath of devotion paladin like…… https://t.co/wYttVkBO3M — elana #1 figayda fan 🎸🐦‍🔥 (@elana_danielle) September 12, 2024

The angel and devil on my shoulders if they slayed pic.twitter.com/ZRCxMSd87e — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) September 12, 2024

chappell roan has always been about that lesbians with swords aesthetic (from 2022 by lostlandcollections on ig!!) pic.twitter.com/yVclgxYdpb — aquila 🍉 watch delico’s nursery (@belllmonts) September 12, 2024

roan of arc i am obsessed with you pic.twitter.com/98lbuv5IpF — alexa (@glusong) September 11, 2024

Take note game developers. THIS IS FEMALE ARMOR DONE RIGHT! https://t.co/0KyiBfyemZ — Haley MacLean (@haleyfax) September 12, 2024

finished version of chappell joan d’ arc illustration! https://t.co/ashavZbksc pic.twitter.com/dsuu3VinFp — gresea | Commission Waitlist! (@greseadraws) September 12, 2024

